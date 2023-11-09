All NIKKE Lost Relic Chapter 2 Locations

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Have you found all the Lost Relics in Chapter 2 of Goddess of War: NIKKE? It’s a bit more challenging than Chapter 1, but don’t worry, we’ve got you covered.

As you progress in NIKKE, the chapters expand, and finding each relic becomes more challenging. Even though Chapter 2 isn’t very long, it introduces a larger map, giving you a glimpse of what’s ahead.

Where to Find All Chapter 2 Lost Relics in Goddess of Victory: NIKKE on Normal

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The first relic can be found in front of a building where you make your first left turn on the road. It doesn’t provide the greatest reward, 100 gems, but take it nonetheless, and let’s move on to the next one. The second relic is a bit tricky to find. It is located behind that same area after you make a second left turn.

You will find another relic just past the blocked area. After you clear this section, head all the way to the northeast to find a relic and obtain a Chat Log_Early Adopter. The fourth relic, which is also a Memoir, is located next to a building just past the bridge on the left. The final relic is at the top of the map, in the green area, tucked behind an industrial-looking block.

Where to Find All Chapter 2 Lost Relics in Goddess of Victory: NIKKE on Hard Mode

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

On hard mode, we have only three relics to find. One is in front of the long building right before you get to the second bridge. The second one is all the way north at the end of the road. The third one is behind a building that you face right after you cross the bridge on the left. Get to the green area northwest of the map and look behind the building.

- This article was updated on November 9th, 2023