Avatar Generations is a new mobile game that features many playable characters from the beloved franchise. It is available today which means you can begin assembling your team and fighting in this turn-based mobile game. While many Avatar games are always rumored to be in the works, we can actually get hands-on with Avatar Generations. Here are all of the playable characters in Avatar Generations.

All Playable Characters in Avatar Generations

In Avatar Generations, there are many characters to choose from. When you start the game, you’ll learn how to play by going chronologically through the story of Avatar Aang starting with Sokka and Katara. However, you’ll also play as Zuko and Iroh.

Specific missions have specific team requirements which means you’ll need to switch up your team now and again. But eventually, as you play through the game, you’ll unlock more characters which allows you to customize your team like in Marvel Snap.

Here are all of the playable characters in Avatar Generations:

Aang

Katara

Sokka

Toph

Suki

Zuko

Uncle Iroh

Kyoshi Warriors

Pakku

Master Gyatso

The Blue Spirit

Admiral Zhao

Princess Yue

Mongke

Jeong Jeong

Tyro

Xin Fu

How to Unlock All Playable Characters in Avatar Generations

These are just some of the characters that are available in Avatar Generations. As you play through the game, you’ll stumble upon characters from the story that will then become playable.

To unlock more characters in Avatar Generations, you simply have to keep playing as it is a linear adventure. As you play through the world of Avatar, even through different generations like Avatar Korra, you’ll experience all of the characters in Avatar Generations.

We hope that Korra is a playable character as well as Bumi. It would also be great to see Appa and Momo as playable characters, but that is to be revealed. There are a lot of great characters in the Avatar universe that we’d love to see in Avatar Generations.

Avatar Generations is available now on Android and iOS.

- This article was updated on January 31st, 2023