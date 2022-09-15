Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile is on the way and the pre-registration process has now opened for the title. Now fans are quickly signing up in order to get all the information about the release as it arrives. Of course, many have noticed when on the official website that there are various pre-registration rewards to obtain for the title. This guide article will let you know all of the Pre-Registration Rewards for Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile and how they actually will be acquired.

All Pre-Registration Rewards for Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile

There are quite a few rewards on offer for pre-registering depending on how many people actually sign up. There will need to be over twenty-five million registrants in order to unlock absolutely all of the rewards so a lot of work will indeed be required. Of course, the range of rewards has the community fully set on getting them all. Listed below is every reward that you will be able to get.

Five Million Registrations — A ‘Dark Familiar’ Emblem and ‘Foe’s Flame’ Vinyl

— A ‘Dark Familiar’ Emblem and ‘Foe’s Flame’ Vinyl Ten Million Registrations — Blueprint for the X12 named the ‘Prince of Hell’.

— Blueprint for the X12 named the ‘Prince of Hell’. Fifteen Million Registrations — Blueprint for the M4 named the ‘Archfiend’.

— Blueprint for the M4 named the ‘Archfiend’. Twenty-Five Million Registrations — Unannounced reward.

As can be observed, the blueprints are absolutely going to be a prime focus for many to acquire as quickly as possible. It is very likely that the game gets above 25 million pre-registrations so all of these rewards should be yours by the time the game releases. Be sure to pre-register as soon as you can so you can contribute to getting the rewards for everyone. Along with the pre-registrations opening for Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile there was even more news revealed at the Call of Duty NEXT event for those watching which is excellent for fans of the franchise.

Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile will be released for iOS and Android in 2023 during the year.