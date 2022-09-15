How to Pre-Register for Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile

Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile fans are getting even more hyped up for the experience after a recent event has confirmed you can now pre-register for the title. The days of waiting for more information to be released about the experience are over as people can now rewatch the Call of Duty NEXT event to immerse themselves in all the details of the future for the Call of Duty franchise. This guide article will inform you about the process of pre-registering for Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile.

Pre-registering in Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile

In order to pre-register for the title, you’ll have to do so through the Google Playstore. There are a few ways you can get to where you need to be for registering. You can either opt to simply search through the Google Playstore itself or you can scan the QR code in the cover image of this article to be taken to the official website where you can then follow the link to pre-register thereby being redirected to the Google Playstore. From the Playstore, you can then select the button to pre-register and follow the steps there.

Notably, there are many benefits to pre-registering for the game, firstly you will, of course, get information on when the game actually is going to release and get all the details that you need. Further, there are even rewards to be added to the game depending on how many pre-registrations are received. There are five rewards in total and in order to get them all there will have to be a total of 25 million pre-registrations to get everything so it’s definitely going to be a team effort to gather all of those rewards. While you are waiting for the game to release, there is also the other Call of Duty mobile that you can play at this very moment!

Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile will be released for iOS and Android in 2023 at some point.