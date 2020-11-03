Every Confirmed PS5 Launch Title

The PlayStation 5 is nearly here, and the list of PS5 launch titles is packed with some of the biggest games of the year. A new console launch is always exciting, but the games releasing alongside the PS5 are sure to keep players busy for a while. Several popular multiplayer titles from the PS4 are also getting free next-gen upgrades on day one, so you can jump into your favorite games with friends if you don’t want to pick up any new exclusive titles like Spider-Man: Miles Morales or Demon’s Souls. Here’s the full list of all PS5 launch titles.

All PS5 Launch Titles

There are 22 launch titles in total for the PS5, and each of them is listed below.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Astro’s Playroom

Borderlands 3

Bugsnax

Demon’s Souls

Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition

Dirt 5

Fortnite

Godfall

Maneater

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered

NBA 2K21

No Man’s Sky

Observer: System Redux

Overcooked: All You Can Eat

The Pathless

Planet Coaster: Console Edition

Poker Club

Sackboy: A Big Adventure

Watch Dogs Legion

WRC 9

Absent from the list is Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, which is not technically a launch title. This year’s Call of Duty misses the initial PS5 launch by one day, releasing one day later on November 13. If you’re in Europe or any other region that’s getting the PS5 on November 19, however, that game will be there on day one. Destiny 2: Beyond Light will also be available on day one, but that’s a major expansion and not a whole new game. Destiny 2’s next-gen upgrade isn’t releasing until December either, so it’s technically just a backward compatible PS4 game until then.

Many of the games listed above are existing PS4 games that are getting next-generation upgrades that will let players carry over their progress and continue their favorite games with all-new features. Watch Dogs Legion and Fortnite are two examples of upgraded titles, and both will take advantage of the PlayStation 5’s unique features like ray tracing and DualSense compatibility.

The PlayStation 5 will be released on November 12 in some regions followed by a global release on November 19.