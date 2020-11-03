Update 2.92 for Fortnite has been released, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes with this update. This update is the version 14.50 patch that adds a bunch of new items following the end of Fortnitemares. With the release of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X on the horizon, Fortnite has also been updated to add support for the consoles. The game will take advantage of their more powerful hardware and add new features that will be unavailable on current-gen machines. Also, if you’re still leveling up your Battle Pass, there are new bonus challenges going live later this week. Here’s everything new with Fortnite update 2.92.

Fortnite Update 2.92 Patch Notes

Battle Royale Added Jetpacks throughout the island Lachlan Icon Series skin available in the item shop on November 7 Added support for PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series X systems Dynamic visuals and physics 4K resolution at 60 FPS Enhanced split-screen Improved loading times XP Xtravaganza event begins this week Includes several new party-wide XP challenges

Creative Creators can now use up to 150 Channels on their Islands! The Button device now has an Interact Time option to slow activation. The Conditional Button device can now be activated remotely via Triggers. Reduced wind speed through grass. Fixed an issue where grass tiles appeared black on PC under certain conditions. Fixed an issue where players could not create a new island without changing the island name to default. Creatures can now navigate through doorways. Creatures will now fling open closed doors to pursue players unless the door is locked by a Lock device. Creatures should no longer get stuck on copy/pasted player-built structures. Fixed an issue where the player could not pick up a Snowball after exiting the B.R.U.T.E. Fixed an issue where certain prefabs and galleries were pasted outside the preview box. Fixed an issue with a searchable prop in the Wood Shanty Hut and Wood Shanty Prop Gallery. Fixed an issue with the water lily prop from the Wood Shanty Stilted Houses being too low for player interaction. Fixed an issue with the Wood Shanty content tag missing a space between words. Fixed an issue with a candle prop from the Wood Shanty Prop Gallery not being destroyed when pickaxe destruction was set to instant. Fixed an issue with some of the single asset icons missing for Wood Shanty Prop Gallery assets. Fixed an issue with roof assets from the Wood Shanty Roof Gallery A giving the wrong resource material. Fixed an issue with one of the doorways from the Wood Shanty Wall Gallery A having improper collision. Fixed an issue with the Swamp Cliff Gallery having incorrect preview sizing. Fixed an issue that prevented copy/pasting of the Wooden House Trim from the Wood Shanty Wall Gallery B. Fixed an alignment issue with the Princess Castle Archway Support. Increased the number of available channels from 100 to 150. Known Issue: The channel display on the Trigger device model has not yet been updated to show 3 digits, so channels 100-150 will appear as 00-50 on the device. This is purely a cosmetic issue and does not affect functionality. Added new option to Tracker device. Decrement Progress When Receiving From: No Channel, 1-150 (Default: No Channel). Added new options to the Score Manager device. Decrement When Receiving From: No Channel, 1-150 (Default: No Channel). Increment Score on Awarding: On, Off (Default: On) Set to Player Score When Receiving From: No Channel, 1-150 (Default: No Channel) – causes the score to be set to the current score of the player instigating the signal. Added a new option to the Button device. Interact Time: Instant, 1-10 seconds, 15 seconds, 20 seconds (Default: Instant) – determines the length of time that a player must spend interacting with the button before it activates. Added a new option to the Conditional Button device. Activate When Receiving From: No Channel, 1-150 (Default: No Channel) – allows the Conditional Button to check conditions for a player remotely by listening to an incoming signal from another device, effectively allowing most devices to have an activation condition. Trackers now receive signals from Capture Item Spawners when items are dropped via elimination. Fixed an issue where the Baller jittered significantly after being interacted with by a player. Fixed an issue where Matchmaking Portal island codes did not revert to the stored code after being overridden during a minigame.



For more information regarding this update, visit the official Fortnite site.