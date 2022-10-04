All Purrfect Tale Cooking Recipes and Ingredients(October 2022)

As far as cute gaming goes, cooking is integral to gameplay. So cooking is essential whether you satisfy your townsfolk with a homecooked meal in Disney Dreamlight Valley or curating culinary masterpieces to save you from blacking out in the mines of Stardew Valley. Although Purrfect Tale doesn’t rely on cooking as an essential part of its gameplay, it’s still an entertaining feature. So read on to find out everything there is to know about cooking in this cutesy cat collector.
Every Recipe in Purrfect Tale
Cooking in Purrfect Tale is as simple as gathering a few ingredients, walking up to your preferred cooking utensil, and trying your hardest to create something edible. Like Breath of the Wild, you can mess around with quantities in each recipe and test the outcome, but luckily Purrfect Tale has no Dubious Food items on the menu. Instead, using incorrect ingredients will dish up Chinese Stew.
There are four potential cooking utensils within this adorable cat-based game, so whether you prefer to use the Bamboo Steamer, the Wok, the Stockpot, or the Frying Pan, there is ample opportunity to put your culinary skills to the test.
The tables below list every potential recipe within Purrfect Tale under their appropriate cooking utensil and the necessary ingredients. While most recipes revolve around similar elements, adjusting quantities can produce a surprising new product that may satisfy your feline friends.
Bamboo Steamer Pot Recipes
|Recipe
|Ingredients
|Bamboo Steamer Shrimp
|x4 Fish
|Mashed Potato
|x1 Potato x1 Flour
|Steamed Bun
|x1 Flour
|Vegetarian Spring Roll
|x1 Flour x1 Egg x1 Carrot
|Foo Young Steamed Egg
|x4 Egg
|Salmon Rice Ball
|x1 Fish x1 Flour
|Piggy Bun
|x2 Flour 2x Carrot
|Soup Bun
|1x Flour 1x Pork
|Chinese Hamburger
|x1 Flour x1 Carrot x1 Pork
|Steamed Pork with Rice Powder
|x1 Flour x1 Pork x1 Potato
|Liangpi Noodles
|x1 Flour x1 Carrot x1 Chilli
Wok Recipes
|Recipe
|Ingredients
|Dough Fritters
|x1 Flour
|Fried Zigzag Potato
|x1 Potato
|Fried Sweet Rice Ball
|x3 Flour
|Stir-Fried Shredded Potato
|x3 Potato
|Crispy Fried Pork
|x3 Flour x3 Pork
|Crispy Sweet and Sour Pork
|x1 Potato x1 Pork
|Braised Pork
|x1 Potato x1 Pork
|Yangzhou Fried Rice
|x1 Carrot x1 Egg x1 Scallion
|Fish Flavoured Shredded Pork
|x1 Carrot x1 Pork x1 Sugar x1 Vinegar
|Braised Pork Ball
|x1 Pork x1 Flour x1 Oil
|French Fries
|x3 Potato
|Golden Corn
|x1 Corn x1 Flour x1 Sugar
Stockpot Recipes
|Recipe
|Ingredients
|Glutinous Rice Balls
|x1 Flour
|Dumpling
|x1 Flour x1 Carrot x1 Pork
|Plain Noodles
|x1 Flour
|Tomato Pork Ribs Soup
|x1 Pork x1 Tomato
|Milky Fish Soup
|x1 Fish x1 Milk
|Borscht
|x1 Carrot x1 Potato x1 Pork
|Congee with Pork and Century Egg
|x1 Pork x1 Egg
|Black Bean Sauce Noodles
|x1 Flour x1 Pork x1 Carrot x1 Soy Sauce
|Hot Pot
|x1 Pork x1 Fish x1 Oil x1 Potato
|Sukiyaki
|x1 Corn x1 Fish x1 Pork
|Minced Pork Rice
|x1 Pork x1 Potato x1 Egg x1 Soy Sauce
|Army Stew
|x1 Chilli x1 Carrot x1 Potato x1 Flour
|Saghetti
|x1 Pork x1 Tomato x1 Flour
|Oden
|x1 Flour x1 Fish x1 Corn
Frying Pan Recipes
|Recipe
|Ingredient
|Omelete
|1x Egg 1x Flour 1x Scallion
|Dough Stick Pancake
|1x Flour 1x Egg
|Handheld Savoury Pancake
|1x Egg 1x Flour
|Sunny Side Up Eggs
|1x Egg
|Potato Pancake
|1x Potato 1x Flour
Recipes will be ‘unlocked’ each time you place the right ingredients into the utensil. If you put the correct elements but get the quantity wrong, you’ll receive Chinese Stew. The best way to continuously unlock recipes is to adjust the quantity of each ingredient until you have a positive outcome.
Purrfect Tale is available on Android and iOS.