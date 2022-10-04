All Purrfect Tale Cooking Recipes and Ingredients(October 2022)

As far as cute gaming goes, cooking is integral to gameplay. So cooking is essential whether you satisfy your townsfolk with a homecooked meal in Disney Dreamlight Valley or curating culinary masterpieces to save you from blacking out in the mines of Stardew Valley. Although Purrfect Tale doesn’t rely on cooking as an essential part of its gameplay, it’s still an entertaining feature. So read on to find out everything there is to know about cooking in this cutesy cat collector.

Every Recipe in Purrfect Tale

Cooking in Purrfect Tale is as simple as gathering a few ingredients, walking up to your preferred cooking utensil, and trying your hardest to create something edible. Like Breath of the Wild, you can mess around with quantities in each recipe and test the outcome, but luckily Purrfect Tale has no Dubious Food items on the menu. Instead, using incorrect ingredients will dish up Chinese Stew.

There are four potential cooking utensils within this adorable cat-based game, so whether you prefer to use the Bamboo Steamer, the Wok, the Stockpot, or the Frying Pan, there is ample opportunity to put your culinary skills to the test.

The tables below list every potential recipe within Purrfect Tale under their appropriate cooking utensil and the necessary ingredients. While most recipes revolve around similar elements, adjusting quantities can produce a surprising new product that may satisfy your feline friends.

Bamboo Steamer Pot Recipes

Recipe Ingredients Bamboo Steamer Shrimp x4 Fish Mashed Potato x1 Potato x1 Flour Steamed Bun x1 Flour Vegetarian Spring Roll x1 Flour x1 Egg x1 Carrot Foo Young Steamed Egg x4 Egg Salmon Rice Ball x1 Fish x1 Flour Piggy Bun x2 Flour 2x Carrot Soup Bun 1x Flour 1x Pork Chinese Hamburger x1 Flour x1 Carrot x1 Pork Steamed Pork with Rice Powder x1 Flour x1 Pork x1 Potato Liangpi Noodles x1 Flour x1 Carrot x1 Chilli

Wok Recipes

Recipe Ingredients Dough Fritters x1 Flour Fried Zigzag Potato x1 Potato Fried Sweet Rice Ball x3 Flour Stir-Fried Shredded Potato x3 Potato Crispy Fried Pork x3 Flour x3 Pork Crispy Sweet and Sour Pork x1 Potato x1 Pork Braised Pork x1 Potato x1 Pork Yangzhou Fried Rice x1 Carrot x1 Egg x1 Scallion Fish Flavoured Shredded Pork x1 Carrot x1 Pork x1 Sugar x1 Vinegar Braised Pork Ball x1 Pork x1 Flour x1 Oil French Fries x3 Potato Golden Corn x1 Corn x1 Flour x1 Sugar

Stockpot Recipes

Recipe Ingredients Glutinous Rice Balls x1 Flour Dumpling x1 Flour x1 Carrot x1 Pork Plain Noodles x1 Flour Tomato Pork Ribs Soup x1 Pork x1 Tomato Milky Fish Soup x1 Fish x1 Milk Borscht x1 Carrot x1 Potato x1 Pork Congee with Pork and Century Egg x1 Pork x1 Egg Black Bean Sauce Noodles x1 Flour x1 Pork x1 Carrot x1 Soy Sauce Hot Pot x1 Pork x1 Fish x1 Oil x1 Potato Sukiyaki x1 Corn x1 Fish x1 Pork Minced Pork Rice x1 Pork x1 Potato x1 Egg x1 Soy Sauce Army Stew x1 Chilli x1 Carrot x1 Potato x1 Flour Saghetti x1 Pork x1 Tomato x1 Flour Oden x1 Flour x1 Fish x1 Corn

Frying Pan Recipes

Recipe Ingredient Omelete 1x Egg 1x Flour 1x Scallion Dough Stick Pancake 1x Flour 1x Egg Handheld Savoury Pancake 1x Egg 1x Flour Sunny Side Up Eggs 1x Egg Potato Pancake 1x Potato 1x Flour

Recipes will be ‘unlocked’ each time you place the right ingredients into the utensil. If you put the correct elements but get the quantity wrong, you’ll receive Chinese Stew. The best way to continuously unlock recipes is to adjust the quantity of each ingredient until you have a positive outcome.

Purrfect Tale is available on Android and iOS.