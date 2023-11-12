All Q’onzu’s Qualifications Answers in World of Warcraft (WoW) Dragonflight

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

To complete the Q’onzu’s Qualification quest in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, a haughty dreamkin will demand that you answer “100 questions” from his friends. This guide contains the answer to every question in the Q’onzu’s Qualifications quest. (Spoiler: there are far fewer than you think.)

All Answers to Q’onzu’s 100 Questions in WoW Dragonflight

Don’t worry; you don’t actually have to answer one hundred questions in the Q’onzu’s Qualification WoW quest. Answering just four questions correctly allows you to complete the quest, as Q’onzu assumed you would get bored and leave.

Talk to any Dreamkin and answer their questions correctly using the answers below:

Question: To whom does the Emerald Dream owe its form?

Answer: Freya.

Question: Who speaks within a dream to you, but in waking holds their tongue?

Answer: A Moonkin.

Question: How are you?

Answer: Any option.

Question: My secrets are sought by many, but all eventually find me. What am I?

Answer: Fate.

Question: I carry in and carry out. In nature, I unfurl and I encase. I am consistent and predictable, but I evoke confusion. What am I?

Answer: A spiral.

Question: Who is responsible for the wildkin’s creation?

Answer: Elune.

Question: I can mean everything or nothing. I am a state and place alike. I am fleeting by nature, but here, I am held still. What am I?

Answer: A dream.

Question: What protects, but also imprisons?

Answer: Stasis.

Once you’ve answered four dreamkins’ questions correctly, you’ll be stunned and temporarily blackout. When you regain consciousness, Q’onzu will appear, astounded that you were going to attempt to answer them all. I completed dailies in The Maw every day, Q’onzu; you should know me better by now.

The prize for completing this quest is the Bag of Many Wonders, which contains Q’uonzu’s Consolation Prize. This rewards a whopping one reputation with the Dream Wardens. Truly incredible.

Now, it’s time to find the interloper in the next quest, Q’onzu’s Perception. Turns out they’re a very familiar face.

This guide was written while playing World of Warcraft: Dragonflight on PC.

