All Quests and Rewards in Gamescom Epix

Gamescom, a massive gaming event with new reveals, teasers, demos, and more, is live and has a virtual participation program called Gamescom EPIX. For those that can’t attend the event in-person in Germany, Gamescom EPIX offers quests and rewards to get.

Most of the quests revolve around exploring the Gamescom site and the rewards are tied to banners and avatars for your Gamescom profile. There are, however, a few game demos that you can try as rewards for quests. Here are all of the quests and rewards in Gamescom EPIX.

All Gamescom EPIX Quests and Rewards

The Gamescom EPIX quests are broken up into chapters. The rewards can be accessed as you complete the quests.

Chapter 1 Quests and Rewards

Uncovered the Imposter Banner ­– Complete the Among Games! quest

­– Complete the Among Games! quest Stars. Ships. Troopers. 1 Frame – Complete the Hard Drive Dilemma! quest

– Complete the Hard Drive Dilemma! quest Alien Friend Avatar – Complete the Ready for Take-off? quest

– Complete the Ready for Take-off? quest Scarlet Red Background – Complete the Chill Pill! quest

– Complete the Chill Pill! quest Stars. Ships. Troopers. Banner – Complete the All the Stars! All the Ships! All the Troopers! quest

Chapter 2 Quests and Rewards

Forest Green Background – Complete the Need for Seed! quest

– Complete the Need for Seed! quest Into the Woods Frame – Complete the Back to the Loots! quest

– Complete the Back to the Loots! quest The Owner of the Back Discovered Banner – Complete the Accio Bag! quest

– Complete the Accio Bag! quest Green Fluffy Avatar – Complete the Hear, hear! quest

– Complete the Hear, hear! quest One with the Forest! Banner – Complete the One with the Forest! quest

Chapter 3 Quests and Rewards

Camping in the Verse 1 Frame – Complete the Story Time! quest

– Complete the Story Time! quest Bonfire Orange Background – Complete the IT Super Trick! quest

– Complete the IT Super Trick! quest Nordic Warrior EPI Avatar – Complete the Camp Champ! quest

– Complete the Camp Champ! quest Praise the Sun! Banner – Complete the Firestarter! quest

– Complete the Firestarter! quest Spaceship Blue Background – Complete the Quo Vadis, EPI? quest

– Complete the Quo Vadis, EPI? quest Camping in the Verse Banner – Complete the Outdoor Pro! quest

Chapter 4 Quests and Rewards

Shield Iridescent Background – Complete A fair shield and no favor! quest

– Complete A fair shield and no favor! quest OMG ONL! MFG 1337 Frame – Complete the Double Trouble! quest

– Complete the Double Trouble! quest EPI’s Friend Avatar – Complete the Break a Lag! quest

– Complete the Break a Lag! quest Spotlight Blue Background – Complete the ONLy youuu! quest

– Complete the ONLy youuu! quest OMG ONL! MFG 11337 Banner – Complete the Biggest ONL Fan! Quest

Level Up Rewards

Chosen One EPI avatar – Reach Level 2

– Reach Level 2 Closed Beta key for Fractured Online – Reach Level 3

– Reach Level 3 AtrEPI avatar – Reach Level 4

– Reach Level 4 Exclusive in-game item for Construction Simulator – Reach Level 5

– Reach Level 5 Machine Hunting EPI avatar – Reach Level 6

– Reach Level 6 Camping in the Verse 2 frame – Reach Level 7

– Reach Level 7 Gamescom EPIX Premium LootPack for Xbox – Reach Level 8

– Reach Level 8 Gamescom EPIX Premium LootPack for PlayStation – Reach Level 9

– Reach Level 9 Gamescom EPIX Premium LootPack for PC – Reach Level 10

Other Quests and Rewards

Exclusive Access to Extended Moo Lander Demo – Complete the Moo! quest

– Complete the Moo! quest 50% Discount on a One-Day Ticket to Gamescom – Complete the One for all and 1337 for one! quest

– Complete the One for all and 1337 for one! quest Moo Lander T-Shirt – Finish in the Top 5 of the Gamescom EPIX rankings

– Finish in the Top 5 of the Gamescom EPIX rankings Moo Lander Game Key – Finish in the Top 45 of the Gamescom EPIX rankings

– Finish in the Top 45 of the Gamescom EPIX rankings 5€ Voucher for Gamescomwear Collection – Complete the Suit, uhm… Level-Up! quest

– Complete the Suit, uhm… Level-Up! quest 4k Wallpaper from HYENAS – Complete the TLDwhat? quest

– Complete the TLDwhat? quest Grateful EPI Avatar – Complete the How EPIC is EPIX? quest

– Complete the How EPIC is EPIX? quest Wallpaper for Fractured Online – Complete Master of the gamescomVerse! quest

– Complete Master of the gamescomVerse! quest EPIX Veteran Banner – Complete the EPIXpert! quest

– Complete the EPIXpert! quest Konami Code! Banner – Complete the Konami WASD! quest

– Complete the Konami WASD! quest Globetrotter Banner – Complete the Grind through the gamescomVerse! quest

– Complete the Grind through the gamescomVerse! quest Anime Pink Background – Complete the Yes, we scan! quest

– Complete the Yes, we scan! quest ONL Hype Frame – Complete the ONL HYPE WARM-UP! quest

– Complete the ONL HYPE WARM-UP! quest Clownfish Orange Background – Complete the Best of the Booth! quest

And that is all of the quests and rewards in Gamescom EPIX. For more on Gamescom, check out our Gamescom page.

Gamescom EPIX is live from August 24, 2022, to August 28, 2022.