All Rare Candy Locations in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Rare Candies are such a commodity in Pokemon games. Just expedite the leveling process and get your mons to 100 a lot quicker per item. It sounds like such a time-saver, but they aren’t easy to come by. In fact, there is only a handful that you can get in the recently released Sinnoh remakes. Here are all the Rare Candy locations in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

All Rare Candy locations in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

There are 20 locations where you can find Rare Candies in BDSP. A thing to note is that you can’t necessarily farm them with your Poketch’s Dowsing Machine. Here are all the known pickup locations for the item:

Route 207

Route 212

Route 214

Route 218

Route 224 (2)

Route 225 (2)

Route 230

Eterna City

Wayward Cave

Mt. Coronet (4)

Solaceon Ruins

Victory Road (2)

Stark Mountain

Hotel Grand Lake

You can actually get more than 20 in your time playing the game. In fact, you can also earn additional Rare Candies from playing in the Grand Underground and buying more from the Battle Tower vendors.

While the Grand Underground method might be a tedious one, you can stick to farming them at the Battle Tower. One Rare Candy costs 20 BP. If you are farming for that 100-win streak for your trainer card, you’ll have plenty of points to spend for Rare Candies or other nice items.

As you progress your streak in the Battle Tower, you’ll significantly gain more BP, especially when you defeat people like Palmer the Tower Tycoon. At this point in the game, it really is recommended that you train your Pokemon to have strong and desirable IVs and EVs that complement their base stats. It’ll help you get through the tougher battles in the Tower.

Also note: Rare Candies should not be used to quickly level up a Pokemon to level 100 from the getgo. Their stats will be significantly lower due to them not gaining a lot of happiness and EVs along the way. A Pokemon boosted to 100 with only rare candies will lose to a Pokemon properly trained by battling different mons in the wild and in trainer battles.

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are out now exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.