Image: Electronic Arts

Are you wondering what all Sims 4 career outfit cheats are so you can change the outfit of your Sims if you don’t like the default outfit they wear? We’ve all seen a Sim with an awful career outfit and wished we could change it to something less ugly or more realistic. You can use the console and a few basic cheat commands to achieve this. However, you should know a few things before you attempt to follow our instructions below on using cheats to change the career outfit of your Sims.

How to Change your Sim’s Career outfit in Sims 4

The first thing is that a Sim must have a career that has a career outfit associated with it. Unfortunately, this means that freelance careers are excluded from these cheats. The second thing you should be aware of is that a Sim’s career outfit may contain items hidden in CAS, and you, may not be able to get them back if you remove them using the cheats below. Finally, the last thing you should be aware of is that your Sim must be a Teen and have progressed far enough into their career to unlock their career outfit.

Before you can begin using career outfit cheats in the Sims 4 you will need to enable the ability to use cheats. You can do so by following these steps:

Open the Console by pressing the Shift+CTRL+C / LT + RT + LB + RB / L1 + L2 + R1 + R2 together Type in testingcheats true and press enter

You can now use CAS to change the career outfit of your Sims by following these steps:

Open the Console by pressing the Shift+CTRL+C / LT + RT + LB + RB / L1 + L2 + R1 + R2 together Type sims.modify_career_outfit_in_cas in the console You will be taken to the CAS screen for your Sim

You can also change the career outfit of NPC Sims if you do not like what they are wearing or want to have a little workplace fun. In order to do so you must follow these steps:

Open the Console by pressing the Shift+CTRL+C / LT + RT + LB + RB / L1 + L2 + R1 + R2 together Type in sims.get_sim_id_by_name [First Name] [Last Name] This will get you the Sim ID for the NPC you want to change Next, type in sims.modify_career_outfit_in_cas [SIM ID] You will be taken to the CAS screen for this specific Sim

- This article was updated on March 20th, 2023