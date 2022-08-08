With how many skins people are collecting in Fortnite, the quality has only gotten better over time. In a returning bundle for the meantime, we now once again have the chance to get our hands on the Get Far Out bundle, which contains a plethora of skins, pickaxe styles, and back bling. So, what does this contain? Is it worth the price? We’ll go over all the skins and other goodies that are part of the Get Far Out bundle in Fortnite.

All Skins and Pickaxes Included in the Get Far Out Bundle in Fortnite

This set contains the following skins and other items:

Wavy Warrior

Dyed Breeze

Swirl Girl

Color Crush

Sunburst Dawn

Far Out Vibes (Pickaxe)

Whirl-Dye (Back Bling)

The five skins you can equip to play as are all unique in the sense that you can customize the patterns on their sweatshirts. You can even customize the colors of the patterns to your liking.

The same can be done with the Far Out Vibes pickaxe and the Whirl-Dye back bling. Those already have predetermined patterns, so you can only customize the color scheme for them. For those who like to constantly change colors for a character, this might be really worth the V-Bucks.

The bundle would usually be priced at 4,900 V-Bucks because each skin and other item sold separately would add up to that amount. However, if you get the entire set, you can get it for 2,500. That’s basically getting everything for 50% off. If you’re a collector or like to use original skins, it is definitely worth checking out, especially with the color selection.

You can essentially mix and match other items to suit these styles, especially since we’re still in summer. It would be nice to fit the vibes of the season right now as we prepare for the upcoming one.

Fortnite is free to play on PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series consoles, PC, mobile, and Nintendo Switch.