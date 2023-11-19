All Special Fusion Recipes in Persona 5 Tactica

Image: Atlus

Early on in Persona 5 Tactica, the player will unlock the ability to fuse Personas to create a new one that is more powerful for combat. Players can use many recipes to create new Personas, and we have all of them listed for you in this guide.

All Persona 5 Tactica Special Fusion Recipes

Players will unlock the Persona Fusion mechanics by playing the main story. After completing the first kingdom, Lavenza will contact you via cell phone and invite you to the Velvet Room. She will then explain creating special Personas, officially unlocking the mechanic. Here are all the special fusion recipes in Persona 5 Tactica.

Persona Affinity Base Level Fusion Ingredients Flauros Oblivion Level 25 Berith, Orobas, ad Eligor Neko Shogun Sleep Level 30 Kodama, Sudama, Anzu Tam Lin Dizzy Level 32 Caith Sith, High Pixie, and Leanan Sidhe Hell Biker Burn Level 35 Archangel, Matador, Decarabia Bugbear Hypno Level 46 Pixie, Pisaca, and Hariti Trumpeter Vortex Level 60 White Rider, Red Rider, Pale Rider, Black Rider Vasuki Oblivion Level 73 Naga, Ananta, Naga Raja Kohryu Vortex Level 75 Genbu, Suzaku, Byakko, and Seiryu Sraosha Dizzy Level 81 Mithras, Mitra, Lilith, Melchizedek, Gabriel Asura-Ou Vortex Level 83 Bishamonten, Jikokuten, Zouchouten, Koumokuten Michael Dizzy Level 85 Raphael, Uriel, Gabriel Yoshitsune Shock Level 88 Shiki-Ouji, Arahabaki, Yatagarasu, Okuninushi, Futsunushi Metatron Sleep Level 89 Principality, Power, Melchizedek, Dominion, Sandalphon, Michael Ongyo-ki Oblivion Level 92 Fuuki, Suiki Lucifer Despair Level 93 Anubis, Ananta, Trumpeter, Michael, Metatron, Satan Chi You Hypno Level 94 White Rider, Hecatoncheires, Cu Chulainn, Thor, Yoshitsune

What Are Special Fusions in Persona 5 Tactica?

Special fusions is an enhanced version of the base Persona fusion mechanic but allows the player to create the strongest ones in the game. While the standard fusing only requires two ingredients, special recipes require three.

These special fusions have the strongest abilities in the game, usually applying immobilizing effects such as burn, dizzy, shock, and more! To use a Persona, your Phantom Thieves level must be at the same base level as the Persona. For example, if you want to use Chi You in combat, your Phantom Thieves level must be 94 or higher.

How to Level Phantom Thieves Level Fast

If you want to unlock a special Persona but don’t have your Phantom Thieves level at the appropriate level — there are ways to level up quickly. The best way to raise Phantom Thieves’ level in Persona 5 Tactica is by completing quests when they become available, replaying missions often, and progressing the main story.

Also, earning rewards while finishing stages will quickly raise the Phantom Thieves’ level. Usually, rewards for a stage consist of completing the stage in a specific amount of turns, having no party member get knocked out, etc. Earning these rewards can have you leveling the Phantoms Thieves up to four times in a single battle, depending on which stage.

