All Special Fusion Recipes in Persona 5 Tactica

Here are all the special fusion recipes in Persona 5 Tactica.

November 19th, 2023 by Christian Bognar
Early on in Persona 5 Tactica, the player will unlock the ability to fuse Personas to create a new one that is more powerful for combat. Players can use many recipes to create new Personas, and we have all of them listed for you in this guide.

All Persona 5 Tactica Special Fusion Recipes

Players will unlock the Persona Fusion mechanics by playing the main story. After completing the first kingdom, Lavenza will contact you via cell phone and invite you to the Velvet Room. She will then explain creating special Personas, officially unlocking the mechanic. Here are all the special fusion recipes in Persona 5 Tactica.

PersonaAffinityBase LevelFusion Ingredients
FlaurosOblivionLevel 25Berith, Orobas, ad Eligor
Neko ShogunSleepLevel 30Kodama, Sudama, Anzu
Tam LinDizzyLevel 32Caith Sith, High Pixie, and Leanan Sidhe
Hell BikerBurnLevel 35Archangel, Matador, Decarabia
BugbearHypnoLevel 46Pixie, Pisaca, and Hariti
TrumpeterVortexLevel 60White Rider, Red Rider, Pale Rider, Black Rider
VasukiOblivionLevel 73Naga, Ananta, Naga Raja
KohryuVortexLevel 75Genbu, Suzaku, Byakko, and Seiryu
SraoshaDizzyLevel 81Mithras, Mitra, Lilith, Melchizedek, Gabriel
Asura-OuVortexLevel 83Bishamonten, Jikokuten, Zouchouten, Koumokuten
MichaelDizzyLevel 85Raphael, Uriel, Gabriel
YoshitsuneShockLevel 88Shiki-Ouji, Arahabaki, Yatagarasu, Okuninushi, Futsunushi
MetatronSleepLevel 89Principality, Power, Melchizedek, Dominion, Sandalphon, Michael
Ongyo-kiOblivionLevel 92Fuuki, Suiki
LuciferDespairLevel 93Anubis, Ananta, Trumpeter, Michael, Metatron, Satan
Chi YouHypnoLevel 94White Rider, Hecatoncheires, Cu Chulainn, Thor, Yoshitsune

What Are Special Fusions in Persona 5 Tactica?

Special fusions is an enhanced version of the base Persona fusion mechanic but allows the player to create the strongest ones in the game. While the standard fusing only requires two ingredients, special recipes require three.

These special fusions have the strongest abilities in the game, usually applying immobilizing effects such as burn, dizzy, shock, and more! To use a Persona, your Phantom Thieves level must be at the same base level as the Persona. For example, if you want to use Chi You in combat, your Phantom Thieves level must be 94 or higher.

How to Level Phantom Thieves Level Fast

If you want to unlock a special Persona but don’t have your Phantom Thieves level at the appropriate level — there are ways to level up quickly. The best way to raise Phantom Thieves’ level in Persona 5 Tactica is by completing quests when they become available, replaying missions often, and progressing the main story.

Also, earning rewards while finishing stages will quickly raise the Phantom Thieves’ level. Usually, rewards for a stage consist of completing the stage in a specific amount of turns, having no party member get knocked out, etc. Earning these rewards can have you leveling the Phantoms Thieves up to four times in a single battle, depending on which stage.

- This article was updated on November 19th, 2023

