Are you looking for all Spooky Scorched Fallout 76 locations? All Fallout 76 players were surprised when the Halloween event, Spooky Scorched, was announced for the start of spring. The event will run from March 30 to April 3, 2023, and give you a chance to earn spooktacular rewards, Trick or Treat at other vault dwellers’ houses, and gain a few unexpected cavities from candy that provides invaluable stat boosts when eaten.

All Fallout 76 Spooky Scorched Locations

You can use the above map as the best Spooky Scorched locations to follow on a path. This will save you a ton of caps and time by doing. However, before doing so, you will want to start by traveling to The Crater for free, saving you even more caps.

Starting from the North, here is the full Spooky Scorched spawn map route:

Wavy Willard’s Water Park Tyler County Fairgrounds Wilson Brother’s Auto Repair Morgantown Airport Bolton Greens Greg’s Mine Supply Helvetia Sutton Relay Tower EM-B1-27 Poseidon Power Substation PX-01 Camden Park Poseidon Energy Plant WV-06 AVR Medical Center Riverside Manor Summersville Docks Overlook Cabin

Any Scorched enemies that spawn at an exterior location (all events included) will have a 10% chance to spawn as a Legendary Spooky Scorched based on these chances:

One Star (55%)

Two Stars (40%)

Three Stars (5%)

Spooky Scorched Outfit Drops

You have the chance for a Spooky Scorched to wear one of these outfits:

Captain Cosmos suit and helmet (28.57%)

Halloween costume skeleton (14.29%)

Halloween vampire costume (14.29%)

Jack gourdon outfit and helmet (14.29%)

Jack o’lantern pant suit (14.29%)

Mummy costume and mask (14.29%)

Spooky Scorched Weapon Drops

The Spooky Scorched spawns will always be melee attackers and have the chance to carry one of these weapons:

Bone hammer (14.29%)

Chinese officer sword (14.29%)

Grognak’s axe (14.29%)

Machete (14.29%)

Multi-purpose axe (14.29%)

Shishkebab (14.29%)

Super sledge (14.29%)

Spooky Scorched Spooky Treat Bag Drops

The Spooky Scorched spawns will drop these items 100% of the time:

Mystery candy

Spooky treat bag

Legendary item

Random Scorched loot

Random glowing loot

