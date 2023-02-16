All Unique Classifications in Labyrinth of Galleria: The Moon Society, Explained

Image: NIS America

There is no shortage of options when it comes to Labyrinth of Galleria: The Moon Society‘s classifications. Players can choose how their teammates grow, what their personality is like, male or female, and more. Build up to 40 puppets to form your perfect team from eight different facets however you see fit for your playstyle and strategy.

Labyrinth of Galleria: The Moon Society Classifications

Each classification in Labyrinth of Galleria: The Moon Society has specific fighting styles and traits that may be useful as you attack your foes in the dungeons. Try to create the perfect combination of characters and add more and more puppets to your team as you explore more of the labyrinth and purchase more store items. Here are all eight classifications in Labyrinth of Galleria: The Moon Society.

Related: All Playable Characters in Labyrinth of Galleria: The Moon Society

Aster Crow

To add a bit of damage and defense to your team, insert an Aster Crow. This knight utilizes their spear in battle and can fight wherever you choose to place them. Although their specialty is in offense, they have enough of a defense to stand their ground in battle.

Famyu Seeker

Cat lovers rejoice! This is a literal cat face you can add to your team. In true cat fashion, they are a little lazy but great supports. Their high agility gives them a high likeliness to dodge attacks and they will help to heal the party as the battles go on.

Magia Maid

These DP magicians use Donum abilities to fight enemies. Although they have a high charm that helps them dodge damage, when they do get hit they don’t have a very high defense. This class can help in situations where physical damage isn’t cutting it and if you have a high DP group.

Peer Fortress

As you get to the later dungeons, having a tank of your team will be imperative. Including the Peer Fortress in your group is a perfect choice. Enemies will focus on the Peer Fortress, taking the damage off your other teammates. Although their damage output isn’t as high as other characters, they can fight.

Rapid Ventor

With a Bow of Infinite Flowers in hand, this hunter adds damage as a rear attacker. In addition to physical attacks, the Rapid Ventor is able to perform flame, mud, and mist attacks quickly. If you use this classification to add more to your team, make sure they are protected, as they don’t have the ability to take much damage.

Related: Top 5 RPSs To Replay Anytime Because They’ll Always Be Good

Shinomashira

The Shinomashira is a DPS style facet with an attack stat boost and the ability to hold two weapons. As strong as they are, they need a well-rounded team around them. Although they deal a lot of damage to enemies, they will need support characters and tanks to handle taking hits.

Theatrical Star

These flashy characters are great healers that also deal damage to multiple enemies at a time. Whichever teammates are placed next to the Theatrical Star will passively heal each turn. While they aren’t very good at taking a hit, they are a versatile facet and can be moved to the back to heal if their health gets low.

Wonder Corsair

This jack-of-all-trades mercenary can be used to deal damage, support, or tank. If your battle goes unexpectedly, you’re able to change it. This is a very versatile classification that will help you respond quickly to adjust your strategy.

Labyrinth of Galleria: The Moon Society released on February 14, 2023, for PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PC, and PlayStation Vita.

- This article was updated on February 16th, 2023