All Variant Cards in Marvel Snap

Marvel Snap is an excellent turn-based card strategy game for mobile devices and Steam, focusing on player freedom to customize their tactics and use their favorite Marvel superheroes in the process. While the gameplay itself is quite fun, there’s an undeniable allure and refinement to the digital cards in the game, and even more so with many of the variants available. Since the game’s release this fall, there’s already been an astounding array of variant cards released in Marvel Snap, so it’s good to keep track of them, and the various themes they provide for the many heroes of Marvel.
Variant Cards of Marvel Snap, Categorized by Theme and Artist
While there are no discernible differences between the cards aside from cosmetic appeal, simply having some of these variants is sometimes a cause for bragging rights. There’s plenty of reason, too, as the game features some amazing artwork and various styles for each category of variant. Here is a comprehensive list of variant cards in Marvel Snap, by each category, listed alphabetically:
1,000,000 BC
Giganto
1602
Bucky Barnes
Cloak
Dagger
Enchantress
Kingpin
Medusa
Mister Fantastic
Namor
Sera
2099
Black Cat
3099
Baron Mordo
Black Bolt
Dracula
Falcon
Hawkeye
Helicarrier
Ka-Zar
Mysterio
Nakia
Random
Sabretooth
Sauron
Super Skrull
Wong
Zabu
90s
Gambit
Rogue
Alex Horley
Adam Warlock
Dracula
Enchantress
Morbius
The Thing
Alex Ross
Captain America
Doctor Doom
Doctor Strange
Invisible Woman
All-New
Beast
Rhino
Ancestors
Black Panther
Anime
Angela
Captain Marvel
Sera
Storm
Artgerm
Aero
Black Cat
Captain Marvel
Carnage
Doctor Doom
Human Torch
Invisible Woman
Jane Foster Mighty Thor
Jean Grey
Mister Fantastic
Mystique
Psylocke
Scarlet Witch
She-Hulk
White Queen
Avengers
Blade
Baby
America Chavez
Angela
Ant-Man
Black Cat
Black Panther
Black Widow
Cable
Captain Marvel
Cyclops
Daredevil
Deadpool
Doctor Doom
Doctor Strange
Elektra
Galactus
Ghost Rider
Ghost-Spider
Hawkeye
Hulk
Human Torch
Iceman
Iron Fist
Iron Man
Ironheart
Jane Foster Mighty Thor
Juggernaut
Kang
Magneto
Mister Sinister
MODOK
Moon Knight
Morbius
Namor
Nebula
Nightcrawler
Nova
Professor X
Punisher
Shang-Chi
She-Hulk
Shuri
Silk
Silver Surfer
Squirrel Girl
Star-Lord
Storm
Super Skrull
Thanos
Thor
Valkyrie
Venom
Wolverine
Band
Kang
Morph
Multiple Man
Quake
Wong
Black Panther
Shuri
Blueprints
Cerebro
Hulkbuster
Quinjet
Sentinel
War Machine
Boy-Thing
Blade
Broo
Brood
Buggy
Shocker
Bust
Hulkbuster
Captain America
Falcon
Misty Knight
Captain Marvel Suit
Goose
Carnageized
Green Goblin
Spider-Woman
Carnival
Klaw
Ronan the Accuser
Chess
Bishop
Chibi
Absorbing Man
Aero
Agatha Harkness
Agent 13
Agent Coulson
Angel
Angela
Armor
Arnim Zola
Colossus
Crossbones
Cyclops
Darkhawk
Death
Deathlok
Debrii
Drax
Ebony Maw
Electro
Elektra
Enchantress
Galactus
Gamora
Heimdall
Hela
Hulk
Ironheart
Jane Foster Mighty Thor
Jessica Jones
Korg
Lady Sif
Maria Hill
Medusa
Mister Negative
Misty Knight
Mystique
Nebula
Orka
Patriot
Polaris
Random
Red Skull
Rockslide
Sandman
Scarlet Witch
Sera
Spider-Man
Star-Lord
Super-Skrull
The Hood
The Living Tribunal
Uatu the Watcher
Valkyrie
Viper
Zero
Civil War
Arnim Zola
Classic
Agatha Harkness
Angel
Beast
Nick Fury
Orka
The Collector
Cyborg
Hit Monkey
Dan Hipp
Adam Warlock
Agatha Harkness
Apocalypse
Attuma
Baron Mordo
Bast
Beast
Black Panther
Blue Marvel
Brood
Cosmo
Crystal
Dazzler
Deathlok
Debrii
Destroyer
Domino
Dracula
Drax
Ghost
Giganto
Goose
Hawkeye
Heimdall
Hellcow
Hobgoblin
Iceman
Iron Man
Ka-Zar
Killmonger
Klaw
Knull
Korg
Lady Sif
Leech
Lockjaw
Luke Cage
Magneto
Mantis
Medusa
Moon Girl
Multiple Man
Mysterio
Nakia
Nebula
Nick Fury
Nightcrawler
Odin
Omega Red
Onslaught
Quicksilver
Random
Rescue
Rhino
Ronan the Accuser
Scarlet Witch
Sera
Shuri
Spectrum
Spider-Man
Sunspot
Swarm
The Collector
Titania
Typhoid Mary
Ultron
Vision
Wasp
Wave
Wolfsbane
Wolverine
Wong
Yondu
Zabu
Deadliest Woman
Gamora
Demon Form
Mister Negative
Dinoswarm
Swarm
Empyre
Mantis
Exiles
Morph
Famine
Blob
Fantasy
Ghost Rider
Red Skull
Fear Itself
Absorbing Man
The Thing
Feudal Japan
Okoye
First Form
Death
Flaviano
Adam Warlock
Darkhawk
Death
Galactus
Heimdall
Klaw
Odin
Okoye
Sera
Spectrum
Thanos
The Collector
The Infinaut
The Living Tribunal
Uatu the Watcher
Ultron
Future Foundation
Leech
Future Imperfect
Abomination
Ghost Hunter
Korg
Ghost Rider
Quinjet
Giulio Rincione
Brood
Death
Giganto
Hazmat
Hobgoblin
Maximus
MODOK
Mojo
Morbius
Orka
Red Skull
Rhino
Vulture
Zero
Grey
Beast
Gwenom
Ghost Spider
Hero
Black Panther
Storm
House of M
Scarlet Witch
House of X
Professor X
Hydra
Crossbones
Iron All-Father
Odin
Iron Cat
Black Cat
Ivan Shavrin
Dracula
Hellcow
The Collector
Jeff Dekal
Black Bolt
Iron Fist
Ironheart
Jim Lee
Angel
Bishop
Colossus
Cyclops
Domino
Forge
Sentinel
Kael
Cable
Killmonger
M’Baku
Mantis
The Collector
Kid
Maximus
Kim Jacinto
Apocalypse
Carnage
Colleen Wing
Galactus
Ghost Rider
Human Torch
Knull
Nightcrawler
Onslaught
Sentry
Shang-Chi
Silver Surfer
Spectrum
Ultron
Venom
King of Hell
Strong Guy
Knullified
Black Widow
Captain America
Daredevil
Ghost Rider
Iron Man
Shang-Chi
Spider-Woman
Storm
The Thing
Thor
Lifebringer
Galactus
Limbo
Rockslide
Luca Claretti
Agent 13
Blade
Cosmo
Goose
Hellcow
Korg
Leader
Lockjaw
Mister Negative
Mister Sinister
Mojo
Morph
Mystique
Omega Red
Onslaught
Sunspot
The Hood
White Tiger
Luchador
Blob
Drax
M’Baku
Sentry
Strong Guy
Taskmaster
Titania
Warpath
White Tiger
Marauders
Bishop
Max Grecke
Black Panther
Black Widow
Carnage
Cloak
Dagger
Doctor Doom
Doctor Octopus
Ghost Rider
Green Goblin
Hazmat
Hobgoblin
Hulk
Human Torch
Invisible Woman
Iron Man
Killmonger
Klaw
Lizard
Mister Fantastic
Mysterio
Onslaught
Silver Surfer
Spider-Man
Stryfe
Super-Skrull
Swarm
The Thing
Thor
Vision
Vulture
Wolverine
Mechanic
Forge
Iceman
Ms. Marvel
Captain Marvel
Mutant Zero
Typhoid Mary
Neutral Zone
Blue Marvel
New X-Men
Negasonic Teenage Warhead
Noir
Absorbing Man
Agent Coulson
Black Cat
Bucky Barnes
Colleen Wing
Crossbones
Cyclops
Doctor Octopus
Kingpin
Maria Hill
Nick Fury
Professor X
Punisher
Sabretooth
The Hood
Viper
White Queen
Old Man
Hawkeye
Peach Momoko
Doctor Strange
Invisible Woman
Jubilee
Knull
Magik
Magneto
Mirage
Mystique
Punisher
Shang-Chi
She-Hulk
Storm
White Queen
Penny Arcade
Captain America
Deadpool
Doctor Strange
Ghost-Spider
Pestilence
Polaris
Phoenix
Black Panther
Captain America
Falcon
Iron Fist
Magik
Mister Sinister
Pixel
Abomination
Absorbing Man
Adam Warlock
Aero
Agatha Harkness
Agent 13
Agent Coulson
America Chavez
Angel
Angela
Ant-Man
Apocalypse
Armor
Arnim Zola
Attuma
Baron Mordo
Bast
Beast
Bishop
Black Bolt
Black Cat
Black Panther
Black Widow
Blade
Blob
Blue Marvel
Brood
Bucky Barnes
Bullseye
Cable
Captain America
Captain Marvel
Carnage
Cerebro
Cloak
Colleen Wing
Colossus
Cosmo
Crossbones
Crystal
Cyclops
Dagger
Daredevil
Darkhawk
Deadpool
Death
Deathlok
Debrii
Destroyer
Devil-Dinosaur
Doctor Doom
Doctor Octopus
Doctor Strange
Domino
Dracula
Drax
Ebony Maw
Electro
Elektra
Enchantress
Falcon
Forge
Galactus
Gambit
Gamora
Ghost Rider
Ghost-Spider
Giganto
Goose
Green Goblin
Groot
Hawkeye
Hazmat
Heimdall
Hela
Helicarrier
Hellcow
Hobgoblin
Hulk
Hulkbuster
Human Torch
Iceman
Invisible Woman
Iron Fist
Iron Man
Ironheart
Jane Foster Mighty Thor
Jean Grey
Jessica Jones
Jubilee
Juggernaut
Ka-Zar
Kang
Killmonger
Kingpin
Klaw
Knull
Korg
Kraven
Lady Deathstrike
Lady Sif
Leader
Leech
Lizard
Lockjaw
Luke Cage
M’Baku
Magik
Magneto
Mantis
Maria Hill
Maximus
Medusa
Miles Morales
Mirage
Mister Fantastic
Mister Negative
Mister Sinister
Misty Knight
MODOK
Mojo
Moon Girl
Moon Knight
Morbius
Morph
Ms. Marvel
Multiple Man
Mysterio
Mystique
Nakia
Namor
Nebula
Nick Fury
Nightcrawler
Nova
Odin
Okoye
Omega Red
Onslaught
Orka
Patriot
Polaris
Professor X
Psylocke
Punisher
Quake
Quicksilver
Quinjet
Random
Red Skull
Rescue
Rhino
Rocket Raccoon
Rockslide
Rogue
Ronan the Accuser
Sabretooth
Sandman
Scarlet Witch
Scorpion
Sentinel
Sentry
Sera
Shadow King
Shang-Chi
Shanna
She-Hulk
Shocker
Shuri
Silk
Silver Sable
Silver Surfer
Spectrum
Spider-Man
Spider-Woman
Squirrel Girl
Star-Lord
Storm
Strong Guy
Sunspot
Super-Skrull
Swarm
Sword Master
Taskmaster
Thanos
The Collector
The Hood
The Infinaut
The Living Tribunal
Phoenix Force
The Thing
Thor
Titania
Typhoid Mary
Uatu the Watcher
Ultron
Valkyrie
Venom
Viper
Vision
Vulture
War Machine
Warpath
Wasp
Wave
White Queen
White Tiger
Wolfsbane
Wolverine
Wong
Yellowjacket
Yondu
Zero
Post Apocalyptic
Hazmat
Professor
Agatha Harkness
Red Goblin
Green Goblin
Requiem
Gamora
Rian Gonzales
Aero
America Chavez
Crystal
Gambit
Jubilee
Ms. Marvel
Polaris
Rogue
Shang-Chi
Silk
Silver Sable
Spectrum
Spider-Woman
Squirrel Girl
Valkyrie
Robbie Reyes
Ghost Rider
Ryan Brown
Lizard
Sabretooth
Savage Land
Devil Dinosaur
Ka-Zar
Kang
Kraven
Rogue
Sabretooth
Shanna
She-Hulk
Shuri
Storm
White Tiger
Zabu
Secret Wars
Viper
Sentient
Cerebro
Shhh!
Black Bolt
Sidecar
Bucky Barnes
Signed
Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson signature)
Sinister London
Mister Sinister
Superior
Doctor Octopus
Symbiote
Spider-Man
Taco
Hulk
Time Displaced
Bishop
Transformed
Wasp
Ultimate
Arnim Zola
Blue Marvel
Electro
Variant
Yellowjacket
Venomized
Angel
Baron Mordo
Cloak
Cosmo
Dagger
Deadpool
Debrii
Hela
Hellcow
Killmonger
Kraven
Lockjaw
Nova
Omega Red
Red Skull
Scorpion
Silk
Typhoid Mary
White Queen
Vibranium Armor
Iron Man
Wakanda Buster
Hulkbuster
Wakanda Forever
Attuma
Namor
Wakandan Shield
Captain America
War on Midgard
Agent Coulson
Weapon H
Hulk
Weapon X-Force
Lady Deathstrike
Weapon X
Warpath
Wedding
Kitty Pryde
Wild Pack
Sandman
Winged
Hellcow
Winter Vacation
Abomination
Debrii
Devil Dinosaur
Ebony Maw
Nebula
Patriot
Random
Rockslide
Rogue
Sunspot
X-Factor
Multiple Man
Yellow Suit
Daredevil
Young
Cable
There Are Tons of Variants in Marvel Snap
As you can see, this list features a staggering array of variant cards in Marvel Snap, with the Pixel variants alone totaling over 200. The variant options will grow over time, especially as Marvel taps into the massive pool of talented artists with whom they have worked. A little Andrea Sorrentino or Travel Foreman would go a long way in the future, but this option allows for you to have just that extra bit of flashiness to your decks, and potentially some rare variants to flex over your friends with.
While so much of Marvel’s typical comic, television, and movie treatments focus on the writers, Marvel Snap and its variant cards are an insane, vibrant showcase of its many contributing artists. Let’s hope this holds for upcoming projects as well since the artists helped bring certain characters to life.
Marvel Snap released on October 18, 2022, for iOS and Android. On that same day, an Early Access version for Steam was released.