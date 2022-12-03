All Variant Cards in Marvel Snap

Spoiler alert: there are a lot.

December 3rd, 2022 by J.R. Waugh
Marvel-Snap-Variant-Cards-1

Marvel Snap is an excellent turn-based card strategy game for mobile devices and Steam, focusing on player freedom to customize their tactics and use their favorite Marvel superheroes in the process. While the gameplay itself is quite fun, there’s an undeniable allure and refinement to the digital cards in the game, and even more so with many of the variants available. Since the game’s release this fall, there’s already been an astounding array of variant cards released in Marvel Snap, so it’s good to keep track of them, and the various themes they provide for the many heroes of Marvel.

Variant Cards of Marvel Snap, Categorized by Theme and Artist

While there are no discernible differences between the cards aside from cosmetic appeal, simply having some of these variants is sometimes a cause for bragging rights. There’s plenty of reason, too, as the game features some amazing artwork and various styles for each category of variant. Here is a comprehensive list of variant cards in Marvel Snap, by each category, listed alphabetically:

1,000,000 BC

  • Giganto

1602

Marvel-Snap-Variant-Cards-Kingpin
Image: Nuverse
Bucky BarnesCloakDaggerEnchantress
KingpinMedusaMister FantasticNamor
Sera

2099

  • Black Cat

3099

Baron MordoBlack BoltDraculaFalcon
HawkeyeHelicarrierKa-ZarMysterio
NakiaRandomSabretoothSauron
Super Skrull WongZabu

90s

  • Gambit
  • Rogue

Alex Horley

  • Adam Warlock
  • Dracula
  • Enchantress
  • Morbius
  • The Thing

Alex Ross

Variant-Cards-Marvel-Snap-Doctor-Strange
Image: Nuverse
  • Captain America
  • Doctor Doom
  • Doctor Strange
  • Invisible Woman

All-New

  • Beast
  • Rhino

Ancestors

  • Black Panther

Anime

  • Angela
  • Captain Marvel
  • Sera
  • Storm

Artgerm

AeroBlack CatCaptain MarvelCarnage
Doctor DoomHuman TorchInvisible WomanJane Foster Mighty Thor
Jean GreyMister FantasticMystiquePsylocke
Scarlet WitchShe-HulkWhite Queen

Avengers

  • Blade

Baby

Variant-Cards-Marvel-Snap-Squirrel-Girl
Image: Nuverse
America ChavezAngelaAnt-ManBlack Cat
Black PantherBlack WidowCableCaptain Marvel
CyclopsDaredevilDeadpoolDoctor Doom
Doctor StrangeElektraGalactusGhost Rider
Ghost-SpiderHawkeyeHulkHuman Torch
IcemanIron FistIron ManIronheart
Jane Foster Mighty ThorJuggernautKangMagneto
Mister SinisterMODOKMoon Knight Morbius
NamorNebulaNightcrawler Nova
Professor XPunisherShang-ChiShe-Hulk
ShuriSilkSilver SurferSquirrel Girl
Star-LordStormSuper SkrullThanos
ThorValkyrieVenomWolverine

Band

  • Kang
  • Morph
  • Multiple Man
  • Quake
  • Wong

Black Panther

  • Shuri

Blueprints

  • Cerebro
  • Hulkbuster
  • Quinjet
  • Sentinel
  • War Machine

Boy-Thing

  • Blade

Broo

  • Brood

Buggy

  • Shocker

Bust

  • Hulkbuster

Captain America

Variant-Cards-Marvel-Snap-Misty-Knight
Image: Nuverse
  • Falcon
  • Misty Knight

Captain Marvel Suit

  • Goose

Carnageized

  • Green Goblin
  • Spider-Woman

Carnival

  • Klaw
  • Ronan the Accuser

Chess

  • Bishop

Chibi

Variant-Cards-Marvel-Snap-Nebula
Image: Nuverse
Absorbing ManAeroAgatha HarknessAgent 13
Agent Coulson AngelAngelaArmor
Arnim ZolaColossusCrossbonesCyclops
DarkhawkDeathDeathlokDebrii
DraxEbony MawElectroElektra
EnchantressGalactusGamoraHeimdall
HelaHulkIronheartJane Foster Mighty Thor
Jessica JonesKorgLady Sif Maria Hill
MedusaMister NegativeMisty KnightMystique
NebulaOrkaPatriotPolaris
RandomRed SkullRockslideSandman
Scarlet WitchSeraSpider-ManStar-Lord
Super-SkrullThe HoodThe Living TribunalUatu the Watcher
ValkyrieViperZero

Civil War

  • Arnim Zola

Classic

  • Agatha Harkness
  • Angel
  • Beast
  • Nick Fury
  • Orka
  • The Collector

Cyborg

  • Hit Monkey

Dan Hipp

Variant-Cards-Marvel-Snap-Cosmo
Image: Nuverse
Adam WarlockAgatha HarknessApocalypseAttuma
Baron MordoBast BeastBlack Panther
Blue MarvelBroodCosmoCrystal
DazzlerDeathlokDebriiDestroyer
DominoDraculaDraxGhost
GigantoGooseHawkeyeHeimdall
HellcowHobgoblinIcemanIron Man
Ka-ZarKillmongerKlawKnull
KorgLady SifLeechLockjaw
Luke CageMagnetoMantisMedusa
Moon GirlMultiple ManMysterioNakia
NebulaNick FuryNightcrawlerOdin
Omega RedOnslaughtQuicksilverRandom
RescueRhinoRonan the AccuserScarlet Witch
SeraShuriSpectrumSpider-Man
SunspotSwarmThe CollectorTitania
Typhoid MaryUltronVisionWasp
WaveWolfsbaneWolverineWong
YonduZabu

Deadliest Woman

  • Gamora

Demon Form

  • Mister Negative

Dinoswarm

  • Swarm

Empyre

  • Mantis

Exiles

  • Morph

Famine

  • Blob

Fantasy

  • Ghost Rider
  • Red Skull

Fear Itself

  • Absorbing Man
  • The Thing

Feudal Japan

  • Okoye

First Form

  • Death

Flaviano

Variant-Cards-Marvel-Snap-The-Living-Tribunal
Image: Nuverse
Adam WarlockDarkhawkDeathGalactus
HeimdallKlawOdinOkoye
SeraSpectrumThanosThe Collector
The InfinautThe Living TribunalUatu the WatcherUltron

Future Foundation

  • Leech

Future Imperfect

  • Abomination

Ghost Hunter

  • Korg

Ghost Rider

  • Quinjet

Giulio Rincione

Variant-Cards-Marvel-Snap-Morbius
Image: Nuverse
BroodDeathGigantoHazmat
HobgoblinMaximusMODOKMojo
MorbiusOrkaRed SkullRhino
VultureZero

Grey

  • Beast

Gwenom

  • Ghost Spider

Hero

  • Black Panther
  • Storm

House of M

  • Scarlet Witch

House of X

  • Professor X

Hydra

  • Crossbones

Iron All-Father

  • Odin

Iron Cat

  • Black Cat

Ivan Shavrin

  • Dracula
  • Hellcow
  • The Collector

Jeff Dekal

  • Black Bolt
  • Iron Fist
  • Ironheart

Jim Lee

Variant-Cards-Marvel-Snap-Domino
Image: Nuverse
  • Angel
  • Bishop
  • Colossus
  • Cyclops
  • Domino
  • Forge
  • Sentinel

Kael

  • Cable
  • Killmonger
  • M’Baku
  • Mantis
  • The Collector

Kid

  • Maximus

Kim Jacinto

ApocalypseCarnageColleen WingGalactus
Ghost RiderHuman TorchKnullNightcrawler
OnslaughtSentryShang-ChiSilver Surfer
SpectrumUltronVenom

King of Hell

  • Strong Guy

Knullified

Variant-Cards-Marvel-Snap-Daredevil
Image: Nuverse
Black WidowCaptain AmericaDaredevilGhost Rider
Iron ManShang-ChiSpider-WomanStorm
The ThingThor

Lifebringer

  • Galactus

Limbo

  • Rockslide

Luca Claretti

Agent 13BladeCosmoGoose
HellcowKorgLeaderLockjaw
Mister NegativeMister SinisterMojoMorph
MystiqueOmega RedOnslaughtSunspot
The HoodWhite Tiger

Luchador

BlobDraxM’BakuSentry
Strong GuyTaskmasterTitaniaWarpath
White Tiger

Marauders

  • Bishop

Max Grecke

Variant-Cards-Marvel-Snap-Mysterio
Image: Nuverse
Black PantherBlack WidowCarnageCloak
DaggerDoctor DoomDoctor OctopusGhost Rider
Green GoblinHazmatHobgoblinHulk
Human TorchInvisible WomanIron ManKillmonger
KlawLizardMister FantasticMysterio
OnslaughtSilver SurferSpider-ManStryfe
Super-SkrullSwarmThe ThingThor
VisionVultureWolverine

Mechanic

  • Forge
  • Iceman

Ms. Marvel

  • Captain Marvel

Mutant Zero

  • Typhoid Mary

Neutral Zone

  • Blue Marvel

New X-Men

  • Negasonic Teenage Warhead

Noir

Variant-Cards-Marvel-Snap-Colleen-Wing
Image: Nuverse
Absorbing ManAgent CoulsonBlack CatBucky Barnes
Colleen WingCrossbonesCyclopsDoctor Octopus
KingpinMaria HillNick FuryProfessor X
PunisherSabretoothThe HoodViper
White Queen

Old Man

  • Hawkeye

Peach Momoko

Doctor StrangeInvisible WomanJubileeKnull
MagikMagnetoMirageMystique
PunisherShang-ChiShe-HulkStorm
White Queen

Penny Arcade

  • Captain America
  • Deadpool
  • Doctor Strange
  • Ghost-Spider

Pestilence

  • Polaris

Phoenix

  • Black Panther
  • Captain America
  • Falcon
  • Iron Fist
  • Magik
  • Mister Sinister

Pixel

Variant-Cards-Marvel-Snap-Hellcow
Image: Nuverse
AbominationAbsorbing ManAdam WarlockAero
Agatha HarknessAgent 13Agent CoulsonAmerica Chavez
AngelAngelaAnt-ManApocalypse
ArmorArnim ZolaAttumaBaron Mordo
BastBeastBishopBlack Bolt
Black CatBlack PantherBlack WidowBlade
BlobBlue MarvelBroodBucky Barnes
BullseyeCableCaptain AmericaCaptain Marvel
CarnageCerebroCloakColleen Wing
ColossusCosmoCrossbonesCrystal
CyclopsDaggerDaredevilDarkhawk
DeadpoolDeathDeathlokDebrii
DestroyerDevil-DinosaurDoctor DoomDoctor Octopus
Doctor StrangeDominoDraculaDrax
Ebony MawElectroElektraEnchantress
FalconForgeGalactusGambit
GamoraGhost RiderGhost-SpiderGiganto
GooseGreen GoblinGrootHawkeye
HazmatHeimdallHelaHelicarrier
HellcowHobgoblinHulkHulkbuster
Human TorchIcemanInvisible WomanIron Fist
Iron Man IronheartJane Foster Mighty ThorJean Grey
Jessica JonesJubileeJuggernautKa-Zar
KangKillmongerKingpinKlaw
KnullKorgKravenLady Deathstrike
Lady SifLeaderLeechLizard
LockjawLuke CageM’BakuMagik
MagnetoMantisMaria HillMaximus
MedusaMiles MoralesMirageMister Fantastic
Mister NegativeMister SinisterMisty KnightMODOK
MojoMoon GirlMoon KnightMorbius
MorphMs. MarvelMultiple ManMysterio
MystiqueNakiaNamorNebula
Nick FuryNightcrawlerNovaOdin
OkoyeOmega RedOnslaughtOrka
PatriotPolarisProfessor XPsylocke
PunisherQuakeQuicksilverQuinjet
RandomRed SkullRescueRhino
Rocket RaccoonRockslideRogueRonan the Accuser
SabretoothSandmanScarlet WitchScorpion
SentinelSentrySeraShadow King
Shang-ChiShannaShe-HulkShocker
ShuriSilkSilver SableSilver Surfer
SpectrumSpider-ManSpider-WomanSquirrel Girl
Star-LordStormStrong GuySunspot
Super-SkrullSwarmSword MasterTaskmaster
ThanosThe CollectorThe HoodThe Infinaut
The Living TribunalPhoenix ForceThe ThingThor
TitaniaTyphoid MaryUatu the WatcherUltron
ValkyrieVenomViperVision
VultureWar MachineWarpathWasp
WaveWhite QueenWhite TigerWolfsbane
WolverineWongYellowjacket Yondu
Zero

Post Apocalyptic

  • Hazmat

Professor

  • Agatha Harkness

Red Goblin

  • Green Goblin

Requiem

  • Gamora

Rian Gonzales

Variant-Cards-Marvel-Snap-Silver-Sable
Image: Nuverse
AeroAmerica ChavezCrystalGambit
JubileeMs. MarvelPolarisRogue
Shang-ChiSilkSilver Sable Spectrum
Spider-WomanSquirrel GirlValkyrie

Robbie Reyes

  • Ghost Rider

Ryan Brown

  • Lizard
  • Sabretooth

Savage Land

Devil DinosaurKa-ZarKangKraven
RogueSabretoothShannaShe-Hulk
ShuriStormWhite TigerZabu

Secret Wars

  • Viper

Sentient

  • Cerebro

Shhh!

  • Black Bolt

Sidecar

  • Bucky Barnes

Signed

  • Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson signature)

Sinister London

  • Mister Sinister

Superior

Variant-Cards-Marvel-Snap-Doctor-Octopus
Image: Nuverse
  • Doctor Octopus

Symbiote

  • Spider-Man

Taco

  • Hulk

Time Displaced

  • Bishop

Transformed

  • Wasp

Ultimate

  • Arnim Zola
  • Blue Marvel
  • Electro

Variant

  • Yellowjacket

Venomized

Variant-Cards-Marvel-Snap-Silk
Image: Nuverse
AngelBaron MordoCloakCosmo
DaggerDeadpoolDebriiHela
HellcowKillmongerKravenLockjaw
Nova Omega RedRed SkullScorpion
SilkTyphoid MaryWhite Queen

Vibranium Armor

  • Iron Man

Wakanda Buster

  • Hulkbuster

Wakanda Forever

  • Attuma
  • Namor

Wakandan Shield

  • Captain America

War on Midgard

  • Agent Coulson

Weapon H

  • Hulk

Weapon X-Force

Variant-Cards-Marvel-Snap-Lady-Deathstrike
Image: Nuverse
  • Lady Deathstrike

Weapon X

  • Warpath

Wedding

  • Kitty Pryde

Wild Pack

  • Sandman

Winged

  • Hellcow

Winter Vacation

Variant-Cards-Marvel-Snap-Devil-Dinosaur
Image: Nuverse
AbominationDebriiDevil DinosaurEbony Maw
NebulaPatriotRandomRockslide
RogueSunspot

X-Factor

  • Multiple Man

Yellow Suit

  • Daredevil

Young

  • Cable

There Are Tons of Variants in Marvel Snap

As you can see, this list features a staggering array of variant cards in Marvel Snap, with the Pixel variants alone totaling over 200. The variant options will grow over time, especially as Marvel taps into the massive pool of talented artists with whom they have worked. A little Andrea Sorrentino or Travel Foreman would go a long way in the future, but this option allows for you to have just that extra bit of flashiness to your decks, and potentially some rare variants to flex over your friends with.

While so much of Marvel’s typical comic, television, and movie treatments focus on the writers, Marvel Snap and its variant cards are an insane, vibrant showcase of its many contributing artists. Let’s hope this holds for upcoming projects as well since the artists helped bring certain characters to life.

Marvel Snap released on October 18, 2022, for iOS and Android. On that same day, an Early Access version for Steam was released.

- This article was updated on December 3rd, 2022

