All Variant Cards in Marvel Snap

Marvel Snap is an excellent turn-based card strategy game for mobile devices and Steam, focusing on player freedom to customize their tactics and use their favorite Marvel superheroes in the process. While the gameplay itself is quite fun, there’s an undeniable allure and refinement to the digital cards in the game, and even more so with many of the variants available. Since the game’s release this fall, there’s already been an astounding array of variant cards released in Marvel Snap, so it’s good to keep track of them, and the various themes they provide for the many heroes of Marvel.

Variant Cards of Marvel Snap, Categorized by Theme and Artist

While there are no discernible differences between the cards aside from cosmetic appeal, simply having some of these variants is sometimes a cause for bragging rights. There’s plenty of reason, too, as the game features some amazing artwork and various styles for each category of variant. Here is a comprehensive list of variant cards in Marvel Snap, by each category, listed alphabetically:

1,000,000 BC

Giganto

1602

Image: Nuverse

Bucky Barnes Cloak Dagger Enchantress Kingpin Medusa Mister Fantastic Namor Sera

2099

Black Cat

3099

Baron Mordo Black Bolt Dracula Falcon Hawkeye Helicarrier Ka-Zar Mysterio Nakia Random Sabretooth Sauron Super Skrull Wong Zabu

90s

Gambit

Rogue

Alex Horley

Adam Warlock

Dracula

Enchantress

Morbius

The Thing

Alex Ross

Image: Nuverse

Captain America

Doctor Doom

Doctor Strange

Invisible Woman

All-New

Beast

Rhino

Ancestors

Black Panther

Anime

Angela

Captain Marvel

Sera

Storm

Artgerm

Aero Black Cat Captain Marvel Carnage Doctor Doom Human Torch Invisible Woman Jane Foster Mighty Thor Jean Grey Mister Fantastic Mystique Psylocke Scarlet Witch She-Hulk White Queen

Avengers

Blade

Baby

Image: Nuverse

America Chavez Angela Ant-Man Black Cat Black Panther Black Widow Cable Captain Marvel Cyclops Daredevil Deadpool Doctor Doom Doctor Strange Elektra Galactus Ghost Rider Ghost-Spider Hawkeye Hulk Human Torch Iceman Iron Fist Iron Man Ironheart Jane Foster Mighty Thor Juggernaut Kang Magneto Mister Sinister MODOK Moon Knight Morbius Namor Nebula Nightcrawler Nova Professor X Punisher Shang-Chi She-Hulk Shuri Silk Silver Surfer Squirrel Girl Star-Lord Storm Super Skrull Thanos Thor Valkyrie Venom Wolverine

Band

Kang

Morph

Multiple Man

Quake

Wong

Black Panther

Shuri

Blueprints

Cerebro

Hulkbuster

Quinjet

Sentinel

War Machine

Boy-Thing

Blade

Broo

Brood

Buggy

Shocker

Bust

Hulkbuster

Captain America

Image: Nuverse

Falcon

Misty Knight

Captain Marvel Suit

Goose

Carnageized

Green Goblin

Spider-Woman

Carnival

Klaw

Ronan the Accuser

Chess

Bishop

Chibi

Image: Nuverse

Absorbing Man Aero Agatha Harkness Agent 13 Agent Coulson Angel Angela Armor Arnim Zola Colossus Crossbones Cyclops Darkhawk Death Deathlok Debrii Drax Ebony Maw Electro Elektra Enchantress Galactus Gamora Heimdall Hela Hulk Ironheart Jane Foster Mighty Thor Jessica Jones Korg Lady Sif Maria Hill Medusa Mister Negative Misty Knight Mystique Nebula Orka Patriot Polaris Random Red Skull Rockslide Sandman Scarlet Witch Sera Spider-Man Star-Lord Super-Skrull The Hood The Living Tribunal Uatu the Watcher Valkyrie Viper Zero

Civil War

Arnim Zola

Classic

Agatha Harkness

Angel

Beast

Nick Fury

Orka

The Collector

Cyborg

Hit Monkey

Dan Hipp

Image: Nuverse

Adam Warlock Agatha Harkness Apocalypse Attuma Baron Mordo Bast Beast Black Panther Blue Marvel Brood Cosmo Crystal Dazzler Deathlok Debrii Destroyer Domino Dracula Drax Ghost Giganto Goose Hawkeye Heimdall Hellcow Hobgoblin Iceman Iron Man Ka-Zar Killmonger Klaw Knull Korg Lady Sif Leech Lockjaw Luke Cage Magneto Mantis Medusa Moon Girl Multiple Man Mysterio Nakia Nebula Nick Fury Nightcrawler Odin Omega Red Onslaught Quicksilver Random Rescue Rhino Ronan the Accuser Scarlet Witch Sera Shuri Spectrum Spider-Man Sunspot Swarm The Collector Titania Typhoid Mary Ultron Vision Wasp Wave Wolfsbane Wolverine Wong Yondu Zabu

Deadliest Woman

Gamora

Demon Form

Mister Negative

Dinoswarm

Swarm

Empyre

Mantis

Exiles

Morph

Famine

Blob

Fantasy

Ghost Rider

Red Skull

Fear Itself

Absorbing Man

The Thing

Feudal Japan

Okoye

First Form

Death

Flaviano

Image: Nuverse

Adam Warlock Darkhawk Death Galactus Heimdall Klaw Odin Okoye Sera Spectrum Thanos The Collector The Infinaut The Living Tribunal Uatu the Watcher Ultron

Future Foundation

Leech

Future Imperfect

Abomination

Ghost Hunter

Korg

Ghost Rider

Quinjet

Giulio Rincione

Image: Nuverse

Brood Death Giganto Hazmat Hobgoblin Maximus MODOK Mojo Morbius Orka Red Skull Rhino Vulture Zero

Grey

Beast

Gwenom

Ghost Spider

Hero

Black Panther

Storm

House of M

Scarlet Witch

House of X

Professor X

Hydra

Crossbones

Iron All-Father

Odin

Iron Cat

Black Cat

Ivan Shavrin

Dracula

Hellcow

The Collector

Jeff Dekal

Black Bolt

Iron Fist

Ironheart

Jim Lee

Image: Nuverse

Angel

Bishop

Colossus

Cyclops

Domino

Forge

Sentinel

Kael

Cable

Killmonger

M’Baku

Mantis

The Collector

Kid

Maximus

Kim Jacinto

Apocalypse Carnage Colleen Wing Galactus Ghost Rider Human Torch Knull Nightcrawler Onslaught Sentry Shang-Chi Silver Surfer Spectrum Ultron Venom

King of Hell

Strong Guy

Knullified

Image: Nuverse

Black Widow Captain America Daredevil Ghost Rider Iron Man Shang-Chi Spider-Woman Storm The Thing Thor

Lifebringer

Galactus

Limbo

Rockslide

Luca Claretti

Agent 13 Blade Cosmo Goose Hellcow Korg Leader Lockjaw Mister Negative Mister Sinister Mojo Morph Mystique Omega Red Onslaught Sunspot The Hood White Tiger

Luchador

Blob Drax M’Baku Sentry Strong Guy Taskmaster Titania Warpath White Tiger

Marauders

Bishop

Max Grecke

Image: Nuverse

Black Panther Black Widow Carnage Cloak Dagger Doctor Doom Doctor Octopus Ghost Rider Green Goblin Hazmat Hobgoblin Hulk Human Torch Invisible Woman Iron Man Killmonger Klaw Lizard Mister Fantastic Mysterio Onslaught Silver Surfer Spider-Man Stryfe Super-Skrull Swarm The Thing Thor Vision Vulture Wolverine

Mechanic

Forge

Iceman

Ms. Marvel

Captain Marvel

Mutant Zero

Typhoid Mary

Neutral Zone

Blue Marvel

New X-Men

Negasonic Teenage Warhead

Noir

Image: Nuverse

Absorbing Man Agent Coulson Black Cat Bucky Barnes Colleen Wing Crossbones Cyclops Doctor Octopus Kingpin Maria Hill Nick Fury Professor X Punisher Sabretooth The Hood Viper White Queen

Old Man

Hawkeye

Peach Momoko

Doctor Strange Invisible Woman Jubilee Knull Magik Magneto Mirage Mystique Punisher Shang-Chi She-Hulk Storm White Queen

Penny Arcade

Captain America

Deadpool

Doctor Strange

Ghost-Spider

Pestilence

Polaris

Phoenix

Black Panther

Captain America

Falcon

Iron Fist

Magik

Mister Sinister

Pixel

Image: Nuverse

Abomination Absorbing Man Adam Warlock Aero Agatha Harkness Agent 13 Agent Coulson America Chavez Angel Angela Ant-Man Apocalypse Armor Arnim Zola Attuma Baron Mordo Bast Beast Bishop Black Bolt Black Cat Black Panther Black Widow Blade Blob Blue Marvel Brood Bucky Barnes Bullseye Cable Captain America Captain Marvel Carnage Cerebro Cloak Colleen Wing Colossus Cosmo Crossbones Crystal Cyclops Dagger Daredevil Darkhawk Deadpool Death Deathlok Debrii Destroyer Devil-Dinosaur Doctor Doom Doctor Octopus Doctor Strange Domino Dracula Drax Ebony Maw Electro Elektra Enchantress Falcon Forge Galactus Gambit Gamora Ghost Rider Ghost-Spider Giganto Goose Green Goblin Groot Hawkeye Hazmat Heimdall Hela Helicarrier Hellcow Hobgoblin Hulk Hulkbuster Human Torch Iceman Invisible Woman Iron Fist Iron Man Ironheart Jane Foster Mighty Thor Jean Grey Jessica Jones Jubilee Juggernaut Ka-Zar Kang Killmonger Kingpin Klaw Knull Korg Kraven Lady Deathstrike Lady Sif Leader Leech Lizard Lockjaw Luke Cage M’Baku Magik Magneto Mantis Maria Hill Maximus Medusa Miles Morales Mirage Mister Fantastic Mister Negative Mister Sinister Misty Knight MODOK Mojo Moon Girl Moon Knight Morbius Morph Ms. Marvel Multiple Man Mysterio Mystique Nakia Namor Nebula Nick Fury Nightcrawler Nova Odin Okoye Omega Red Onslaught Orka Patriot Polaris Professor X Psylocke Punisher Quake Quicksilver Quinjet Random Red Skull Rescue Rhino Rocket Raccoon Rockslide Rogue Ronan the Accuser Sabretooth Sandman Scarlet Witch Scorpion Sentinel Sentry Sera Shadow King Shang-Chi Shanna She-Hulk Shocker Shuri Silk Silver Sable Silver Surfer Spectrum Spider-Man Spider-Woman Squirrel Girl Star-Lord Storm Strong Guy Sunspot Super-Skrull Swarm Sword Master Taskmaster Thanos The Collector The Hood The Infinaut The Living Tribunal Phoenix Force The Thing Thor Titania Typhoid Mary Uatu the Watcher Ultron Valkyrie Venom Viper Vision Vulture War Machine Warpath Wasp Wave White Queen White Tiger Wolfsbane Wolverine Wong Yellowjacket Yondu Zero

Post Apocalyptic

Hazmat

Professor

Agatha Harkness

Red Goblin

Green Goblin

Requiem

Gamora

Rian Gonzales

Image: Nuverse

Aero America Chavez Crystal Gambit Jubilee Ms. Marvel Polaris Rogue Shang-Chi Silk Silver Sable Spectrum Spider-Woman Squirrel Girl Valkyrie

Robbie Reyes

Ghost Rider

Ryan Brown

Lizard

Sabretooth

Savage Land

Devil Dinosaur Ka-Zar Kang Kraven Rogue Sabretooth Shanna She-Hulk Shuri Storm White Tiger Zabu

Secret Wars

Viper

Sentient

Cerebro

Shhh!

Black Bolt

Sidecar

Bucky Barnes

Signed

Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson signature)

Sinister London

Mister Sinister

Superior

Image: Nuverse

Doctor Octopus

Symbiote

Spider-Man

Taco

Hulk

Time Displaced

Bishop

Transformed

Wasp

Ultimate

Arnim Zola

Blue Marvel

Electro

Variant

Yellowjacket

Venomized

Image: Nuverse

Angel Baron Mordo Cloak Cosmo Dagger Deadpool Debrii Hela Hellcow Killmonger Kraven Lockjaw Nova Omega Red Red Skull Scorpion Silk Typhoid Mary White Queen

Vibranium Armor

Iron Man

Wakanda Buster

Hulkbuster

Wakanda Forever

Attuma

Namor

Wakandan Shield

Captain America

War on Midgard

Agent Coulson

Weapon H

Hulk

Weapon X-Force

Image: Nuverse

Lady Deathstrike

Weapon X

Warpath

Wedding

Kitty Pryde

Wild Pack

Sandman

Winged

Hellcow

Winter Vacation

Image: Nuverse

Abomination Debrii Devil Dinosaur Ebony Maw Nebula Patriot Random Rockslide Rogue Sunspot

X-Factor

Multiple Man

Yellow Suit

Daredevil

Young

Cable

There Are Tons of Variants in Marvel Snap

As you can see, this list features a staggering array of variant cards in Marvel Snap, with the Pixel variants alone totaling over 200. The variant options will grow over time, especially as Marvel taps into the massive pool of talented artists with whom they have worked. A little Andrea Sorrentino or Travel Foreman would go a long way in the future, but this option allows for you to have just that extra bit of flashiness to your decks, and potentially some rare variants to flex over your friends with.

While so much of Marvel’s typical comic, television, and movie treatments focus on the writers, Marvel Snap and its variant cards are an insane, vibrant showcase of its many contributing artists. Let’s hope this holds for upcoming projects as well since the artists helped bring certain characters to life.

Marvel Snap released on October 18, 2022, for iOS and Android. On that same day, an Early Access version for Steam was released.

- This article was updated on December 3rd, 2022