All Voice Actors in Atomic Heart: Full Voice Cast Explained

Are you wondering who the voice actors in Atomic Heart are? Atomic Heart has nine voice-over languages: English, Chinese, Russian, Spanish, German, French, Italian, Polish, and Brazilian. This means that many voice actors will be cast for the characters in Atomic Heart. Fans were also surprised by a famous actor starring in a trailer, making them hope he was cast as a last-minute edition. So then, who are the voice actors in atomic Heart, and does that surprise appearance from a famous actor change things? Here is the entire voice cast of Atomic Heart explained.

All Voice Actors in Atomic Heart

Mundfish held 287 auditions to find the perfect actors to bring their characters to life. This is especially true for the protagonist because Mundfish wanted one that wasn’t silent because he had much to say. The result was the casting of actor Sasha Lomov as Major Sergey Alekseyevich Nechaev (called P-3 in the game) for the role of the very vocal protagonist.

Unfortunately, no other information regarding the voice cast for any of the nine voice-over languages done for Atomic Heart has been given. When a published list of confirmed voice actors is made available, we will update this guide, so be sure to check back soon.

However, we do have a list of production credits which have been listed below:

Robert Galeev: Director

Artyom Galeev: Writer, Producer, and Editing

Robert Bagratuni: Writer

Oleg Gorodishenin: Writer

Eugenia Sedova: Writer

Mick Gordon: Composer

Avtaikina Sofia: Storyboard Artist

Is Jensen Ackles in Atomic Heart?

Jensen Ackles surprised his fans by starring in the last pre-launch trailer for Atomic Heart. Many Supernatural and The Boys fans hoped he would be voicing a character in Atomic Heart, but we are sad to say he does not. His only involvement is with the trailer. We can all agree that this is a missed opportunity and that he should voice a character in a video game shortly.

- This article was updated on February 20th, 2023