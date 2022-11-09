All Voice Actors in God of War Ragnarok

God of War Ragnarok is out now and it’s one of the biggest heavy hitters of 2022 already. It features the conclusion of the Norse saga of the long-running God of War PlayStation franchise, and is an incredible tale of Kratos’ encounter with the mythological apocalypse and attempt to prevent it alongside Atreus. Along with the return of Kratos himself, you’ll encounter plenty of cool characters while you journey across the 9 realms. It’s worthwhile to know who the voice actors who worked on God of War Ragnarok are.
God of War Ragnarok: Full Voice Actors Cast List
Along with returning actors like Kratos’ long-serving voice actor Christopher Judge, several familiar names are voicing some pretty great characters in God of War Ragnarok. The full list is here:
- Christopher Judge as Kratos
- Sunny Suljic as Atreus
- Danielle Bisutti as Freya
- Robert Craighead as Brok
- Adam John Harrington as Sindri
- Alastair Duncan as Mimir
- Laya Hayes as Angrboda
- Richard Schiff as Odin
- Ryan Hurst as Thor
- Mina Sundwall as Thrud Thorsdottir
- Ben Prendergast as Tyr
- Scott Porter as Heimdall
- Brett Dalton as Freyr
- Deborah Ann Woll as Laufey / Faye
- Usman Ally as Durlin
- Bear McCreary as Raeb
- SungWon Cho as Ratatoskr
- Troy Baker as Bitter Squirrel
- Debra Wilson as Gryla
- AJ LoCascio as Skjoldr
- Evanne Friedmann as Gna
- Emily Rose as Sif
- Misty Lee as Sigrun
- Emily O’Brien as Verdandi
- Shelby Young as Skuld
- Kate Miller as Urd
- Sarah Sokolovic as Lady and Eir
- James C Mathis III as Hildisvini
- Jim Pirri as Birgir
- Morla Gorrondona as Beyla
- Milana Vayntrub as Lunda
- Chris Browning as Surtr
- Erica Lindbeck as Hrist
- Mara Junot as Mist
- Daniel Kountz as Byggvir
- Sara Cravens as Hildr
- Anna Campbell as Gunnr
- Janina Gavankar as Sinmara
It’s great to not only see returning actors, but also just general names that are recognizable and adored by other fanbases. Deborah Ann Woll has an increasingly large following due to her roles in True Blood, and Daredevil, and her presence in the tabletop gaming community. Bear McCreary is the game’s composer and did some mocap/voice acting as well, with the character Raeb, literally his name spelled backward, and this musician’s work can be found in franchises like Battlestar Galactica or The Walking Dead. There is plenty to enjoy with loads of characters for fans of all types in this enormous, fantastic game.
God of War Ragnarok released on November 9, 2022, on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.
- This article was updated on November 9th, 2022