All Voice Actors in God of War Ragnarok

God of War Ragnarok has an extensive, exciting cast list of voice actors.

God of War Ragnarok is out now and it’s one of the biggest heavy hitters of 2022 already. It features the conclusion of the Norse saga of the long-running God of War PlayStation franchise, and is an incredible tale of Kratos’ encounter with the mythological apocalypse and attempt to prevent it alongside Atreus. Along with the return of Kratos himself, you’ll encounter plenty of cool characters while you journey across the 9 realms. It’s worthwhile to know who the voice actors who worked on God of War Ragnarok are.

God of War Ragnarok: Full Voice Actors Cast List

Along with returning actors like Kratos’ long-serving voice actor Christopher Judge, several familiar names are voicing some pretty great characters in God of War Ragnarok. The full list is here:

Christopher Judge as Kratos

as Sunny Suljic as Atreus

as Danielle Bisutti as Freya

as Robert Craighead as Brok

as Adam John Harrington as Sindri

as Alastair Duncan as Mimir

as Laya Hayes as Angrboda

as Richard Schiff as Odin

as Ryan Hurst as Thor

as Mina Sundwall as Thrud Thorsdottir

as Ben Prendergast as Tyr

as Scott Porter as Heimdall

as Brett Dalton as Freyr

as Deborah Ann Woll as Laufey / Faye

as Usman Ally as Durlin

as Bear McCreary as Raeb

as SungWon Cho as Ratatoskr

as Troy Baker as Bitter Squirrel

as Debra Wilson as Gryla

as AJ LoCascio as Skjoldr

as Evanne Friedmann as Gna

as Emily Rose as Sif

as Misty Lee as Sigrun

as Emily O’Brien as Verdandi

as Shelby Young as Skuld

as Kate Miller as Urd

as Sarah Sokolovic as Lady and Eir

as James C Mathis III as Hildisvini

as Jim Pirri as Birgir

as Morla Gorrondona as Beyla

as Milana Vayntrub as Lunda

as Chris Browning as Surtr

as Erica Lindbeck as Hrist

as Mara Junot as Mist

as Daniel Kountz as Byggvir

as Sara Cravens as Hildr

as Anna Campbell as Gunnr

as Janina Gavankar as Sinmara

It’s great to not only see returning actors, but also just general names that are recognizable and adored by other fanbases. Deborah Ann Woll has an increasingly large following due to her roles in True Blood, and Daredevil, and her presence in the tabletop gaming community. Bear McCreary is the game’s composer and did some mocap/voice acting as well, with the character Raeb, literally his name spelled backward, and this musician’s work can be found in franchises like Battlestar Galactica or The Walking Dead. There is plenty to enjoy with loads of characters for fans of all types in this enormous, fantastic game.

God of War Ragnarok released on November 9, 2022, on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

- This article was updated on November 9th, 2022