All Warzone Titanium Trials Challenges and Rewards

The Titanium Trials event will soon be live in Call of Duty: Warzone after the launch of Season 4 Reloaded, and players can earn a wide array of free rewards for completing in-game challenges in a special limited-time mode on Caldera. The Titanium Trials are an even harder variant of the Iron Trials that came to Warzone many months ago, but this time, there’s a Terminator-inspired twist. Whether you own the new Terminator skins or not, there’s a ton of stuff to do and earn during the Titanium Trials event. From Calling Cards to Weapon Blueprints, there’s no shortage of free rewards. Here’s a full list of everything you can earn during the Titanium Trials event in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4 Reloaded.

All Titanium Trials Challenges and Rewards in Call of Duty: Warzone

The first half of these challenges can be completed for free, while the latter half of the challenges require you to have the T-800 Operator skin equipped in order to complete them. You don’t need to have the skin to get the completionist reward for the event, but there are unique rewards available if you have the skin.

Challenge Reward Terminated: Complete 1 execution in Titanium Trials. Battle Pass 2XP Token They’ll Live: Revive 10 players in Titanium Trials: Endurance. Weapon 2XP Token Hasta La Vista, Baby: Win a Gulag 5 times in Titanium Trials: Endurance. Epic “Titanium Chrome” Vanguard Weapon Camo I’ll Be Back: Achieve a top 10 finish in Titanium Trials. Uncommon “I’ll Be Back” Calling Card I Know Why You Cry: Win 1 time in Titanium Trials. Rare “I Know Why You Cry” Calling Card I Sense Injuries: Win 2 times in Titanium Trials. Epic “I Sense Injuries” Calling Card No Problemo: Win 3 times in Titanium Trials. Legendary “No Problemo” Calling Card I Need a Vacation: Win 4 times in Titanium Trials. Battle Pass Tier Skip Thumbs Up: Win a Titanium Trials victory while dressed as the T-800 Operator. Legendary “Thumbs Up” Animated Calling Card Cyberdyne Systems: Win a Titanium Trials victory while dressed as the T-1000 Operator. Legendary “Cyberdyne Systems” Calling Card Terminated: Kill a Terminator Operator while dressed as a Terminator Operator. Legendary “Terminated” Calling Card I’ll Be Back: Win 5 times in Titanium Trials. Legendary “I’ll Be Back” Player Title Hasta La Vista, Baby: Win 10 times in Titanium Trials. Legendary “Hasta La Vista, Baby” Player Title The Terminator: Win 15 times in Titanium Trials. Legendary “The Terminator” Player Title The Terminator and Skynet: Win 20 times in Titanium Trials Ultra “The Terminator” Animated Calling Card, Ultra “Skynet” Vanguard Weapon Camo Event Completionist: Complete all 8 free Titanium Trials challenges. Ultra “Liquid Metal” Vanguard Weapon Camo

How Long Will the Titanium Trials Last?

The Titanium Trials are will go live in Warzone soon after the release of the Season 4 Reloaded update. This limited-time mode will begin on Thursday, August 11 and last through Wednesday, August 24. That’s a full two weeks for players to complete all the challenges and earn every free reward the event has to offer.

Warzone Titanium Trials Event Rules

The Titanium Trials playlist is a variant of the standard battle royale mode with the following tweaks:

152 Players on Caldera in a game mode variant of Battle Royale

Maximum base armor threshold increased to 300 hit points, for a total of 400 effective health when fully plated

Core health is 100HP and regeneration takes significantly longer to heal to full. Armor is everything, afterall.

The Tempered Perk appears more frequently as ground loot for more efficient armor repairs.

Each Player begins the game, and returns from the gulag, with a Self-Revive Kit

Features a custom-built, thematic loot table to support the higher TTK gameplay, including exceedingly rare Redacted Weapons that are a step more powerful than Loadout Weapons.

The cost of Loadouts in Buy Stations begins at a higher price point and decreases over the duration of the match. Be sure to grab your discounted Loadouts as the circle collapses!

Updated infiltration cinematic for T-800 and T-1000 Terminator Operators

Call of Duty: Warzone is available now on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.