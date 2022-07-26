Warzone Season 4 Reloaded: Start Time, Early Patch Notes, and More Details

Call of Duty: Warzone is prepping for its Season 4 Mercenaries of Fortune mid-season update which is also being called Warzone Season 4 Reloaded. Though we already know a lot about Warzone Season 4 Reloaded like the Portable Redeploy Balloon, the Vargo-S AR, and the Cursed Ground event, there are a few more surprises coming with the mid-season update. Here is everything we know about Warzone Season 4 Reloaded.

Warzone Season 4 Reloaded Start Time

Warzone Season 4 Reloaded is set to start on Wednesday, July 27, at 9 a.m. PT. Since we have already covered the new Vargo-S AR, the Portable Redeplay Balloon, and the Cursed Ground event in other guides, we’ll leave those out, but you can find them on our Warzone page.

Warzone Season4 Reloaded Patch Notes

Usually, with new season updates, there is a rebalance to a lot of the guns. Unless more news emerges upon the update going live, there are no new changes coming to any existing guns. Instead, we are getting new skins, new events, and new vehicles.

The Armored SUV is getting a Nitro Boost Power to make rotating around the map even faster. Even in the official patch notes from Raven Software and Sledgehammer, they have stated that the Armored SUV is now really overpowered, so be sure to take advantage of that.

There is a new Rebirth of the Dead game mode that looks fun. It is a battle royale with 10 squads. Once an Operator goes down, they turn into a zombie. Zombies can be revived by collecting four antivirals which are found by killing Operatives, buying them at Buy Stations, and performing a Finishing Move as a Zombie. There are also three new Vanguard Zombies Camos.

There is a new medium-sized Vanguard map coming to Warzone called Desolation. We are getting Ikenna Olowe and the T-800 and T-1000 Terminator Operatives. And for now, that is everything we know about Warzone Season 4 Reloaded. For an updated patch notes list, check out our Warzone page.

Call of Duty: Warzone is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X.