How to Unlock the Vargo-S Assault Rifle in Vanguard & Warzone

Call of Duty: Warzone is receiving a brand new mid-season update and that includes a new Assault Rifle called Vargo-S. Though the mid-season update brings the Terminator and Portable Redeploy Balloons, it is always exciting when there is a new gun to enjoy. Here is how to unlock the Vargo-S in Call of Duty: Warzone and Vanguard.

How to Get Vargo-S in Warzone & Vanguard

The Vargo-S has been described as a highly accurate Assault Rifle with a high rate of fire. It excels in medium and long-range fights and, with the right attachments, can have snappy handling and stability. The Vargo-S has all the making to be the best Assault Rifle and top the meta for this season. We will keep you updated with the best Vargo-S loadout and how it competes with other weapons.

The Vargo-S can easily be unlocked in Warzone and Vanguard by completing in-game challenges associated with it. We aren’t sure if that is associated with the season pass or not yet, but we will keep you updated when we do know. For now, look at the season pass and the gun challenges to see the specifics of the challenge associated with the Vargo-S.

The second way to unlock the Vargo-S in Warzone and Vanguard is to buy the Weapon Blueprint from the Store Bundle that will be released later this season. If you want quick access to the Vargo-S, you can buy it from the store. If you want it for free, you can complete the challenge to get it.

That is everything we know about the Vargo-S right now. For more Warzone and Vanguard content, check out our respective sites for them. We cover new weapons, new gadgets, free trials, and much more.

Call of Duty: Warzone is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X.