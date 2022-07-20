COD Vanguard Free Trial: How to Download and Play Multiplayer and Zombies for Free

There is a brand new Call of Duty: Vanguard free trial happening this week. Whether you are new to the franchise, want to try the new season in Vanguard for free, or love COD Zombies, this week is the best time to dive in. Here is everything you need to know about the Call of Duty: Vanguard free trial.

How to Play COD: Vanguard Free Trial

With Call of Duty: Vanguard in its fourth season, it’s never been a better time to try out the game, especially for free. The COD: Vanguard free access period starts July 20th at 10 a.m. PT and ends on July 26 at 8 a.m. PT. You’ll have full access to Vanguard’s multiplayer and zombies playlists with all the maps and modes including the new stuff like Shi No Numa and USS Texas 1945.

All you need to do to enjoy the COD: Vanguard free trial week is download the game on your platform. Call of Duty is available on PlayStation 5 and 4, Xbox Series X|S and One, and PC. You will have six whole days to enjoy everything that Vanguard has to offer.

There is nothing that is inaccessible for Vanguard free trial players when it comes to multiplayer and zombies game modes. Every single multiplayer map including Sphere, Mayhem, Shipment, and Das Haus is included here for free. Modes like Team Deathmatch, Domination, Hardpoint, Arms Race, and the new Blueprint Gun Game are all here. So, get in there and have fun!

Call of Duty: Vanguard is available now for PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series consoles, and PC.