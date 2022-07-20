COD Warzone Cursed Ground Event: How to Open Cursed Chests and Fight Zombies

Fortune’s Keep, a fan favorite map in Call of Duty: Warzone, is back and there is a brand new Cursed Ground event coming with the new mid-season update. Along with Portable Redeploy Balloons and the Vargo-S, Cursed Ground is a new event featured only on Fortune’s Keep in the mid-season update of Warzone. Here is everything you need to know about the Cursed Ground event in Warzone.

Cursed Ground Event in Warzone

In Warzone, the Cursed Ground event brings zombies and cursed chests to Fortune’s Keep. In the cursed chests are high-quality items and power-ups. The problem is they are guarded by a hungry horde of zombies.

Zombies will continuously spawn in the areas with cursed chests, which are hidden and scattered throughout the map. If you think no other teams are around and the circle is manageable, you can fight the zombies and collect Wisps. If you harvest enough Wisps before the time limit, you will clear out all the zombies and be able to open the cursed chests.

The cursed chests contain incredible loot such as Cash, Killstreaks, Equipment, and Perk Tokens. All of these are valuable resources in Warzone. After you have quickly raided the cursed chest, make sure you have a Portable Redeploy Balloon ready to go so you don’t get third partied by another squad.

If you have managed to escape the enemy squad, zombies, and Circle Collapse, then you’ll emerge with some of the best gear ready to win the round. If you are looking for more Warzone content, check out our Warzone page. We cover everything coming to the game, as well as Vanguard and Modern Warfare 2 news.

Call of Duty: Warzone is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X.