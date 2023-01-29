Are you wondering where all weapon locations in Dead Space Remake are so you can complete the Full Arsenal trophy, or are you looking for a specific weapon to upgrade to kill Necromorphs quickly? There are a total of 9 weapons spread throughout the Ishimura. At the same time, some of them are required to progress the story, and some are missable. Don’t worry, though, because we have broken down every weapon’s location based on the chapter where you can find them. Here is everything you need to know about all weapon locations in Dead Space Remake so you don’t waste any valuable time.

All Weapon Locations in Dead Space Remake

Remember that all locations and zones in the Ishimura are marked with neon signs above the door. Use this to your advantage so you don’t get lost or lose time by searching for an area unnecessarily.

Chapter 1 – New Arrivals

There are two weapons you can find in Chapter 1:

Plasma Cutter: You will find the Plasma Cutter sitting on a workbench in the Service Workshop. You will not be able to miss this weapon.

Stasis Module: You will find the Stasis Module in the Tram Control Room. You will need it to stop the malfunctioning door from blocking your way.

Chapter 2 – Intensive Care

There are two weapons you can find in Chapter 2:

Kinesis Module: You will find the Kinesis Module at the very start of Chapter 2. It is sitting right in front of you on a flipped-over locker.

Pulse Rifle: The Pulse Rifle will be dropped by the dying security officer at the Medical Tram Station.

Chapter 3 – Course Correction

There are two weapons you can find in Chapter 3:

Ripper: You will find the Ripper sitting on the ground in the Machine Shop.

Flamethrower: You will find the Flamethrower sitting on a corpse inside the hallway leading to the Fuel Storage area.

Chapter 4 – Obliteration Imminent

There is only one weapon to find in Chapter 4:

Contact Beam: You will find the Contact Beam on the floor inside the Records Office. You will need Security Clearance Level 2 to access the Records Office.

Chapter 5 – Lethal Devotion

There is only one weapon to find in Chapter 5:

Line Gun: You will find the Line Gun inside the Emergency Equipment Storage. You will need Security Clearance Level 2 to access this Emergency Equipment Storage area.

Chapter 6 – Environmental Hazard

There is only one weapon to find in chapter 6. This is also the ninth and final weapon to find in the game:

Force Gun: You will find the Force gun inside the West Seedling Room A. You will need Security Celarance 2 to access the West Seedling Room A area.

There you have it! You will unlock the Full Arsenal trophy or achievement by collecting all weapons. If you aren’t sure which of the nine weapons to use, then be sure to check out our best weapons guide for more information.

Dead Space Remake is available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

- This article was updated on January 29th, 2023