All Weapon Mastery Trials in Apex Legends and How to Complete Them

In Apex Legends Season 17: Arsenal, a new Weapon Mastery system was introduced which allows players to earn XP and complete Trials on a specific gun for interesting rewards. While the rewards themselves might not be incredible, they definitely give you bragging rights. Here is every Weapon Mastery Trial for each gun and how to complete them in Apex Legends.
Apex Legends: All Weapon Mastery Trials, Explained
There are 29 different guns in Apex Legends and each one has its own Weapon Mastery Trials and progression. You’ll earn Weapon Mastery XP for doing just about anything with that specific weapon — dealing damage, getting kills, and holding the weapon.
Assault Rifle
All Flatline Weapon Mastery Trials
- 20: Optimal: Knock 1 enemy while ADS and with an optic equipped
- 40: Impactful: Knock 1 enemy 50+ meters away in Single-Fire mode
- 60: Flexible: Knock 1 enemy while hipfiring after damage was dealt to them while ADSing
- 80: Flatlined: Knock 1 enemy within 15 seconds after you get revived
- 100: Cracked: In one match, crack 10 shields
All R-301 Weapon Mastery Trials
- 20: Aim & Shoot!: Knock 1 enemy 50+ meters away while ADS
- 40: Sun Burn: Kill 1 enemy while they’re outside the Ring
- 60: R301000: Deal 1000 damage in one match
- 80: Accessorized: Kill 3 enemies while having 1 of every attachment equipped
- 100: Tacticool!: Get a double kill after performing a tactical reload
All Nemesis Weapon Mastery Trials
- 20: Charged Up: Knock 1 enemy at 100% charge
- 40: Avenger: Kill 1 enemy within 10 seconds after they killed your teammate
- 60: Best Served Cold: Kill 1 enemy that downed you previously in the same match
- 80: Double Up: Get a double kill after reloading once
- 100: Double Time: Get a double kill with the charge never going below 100%
All Havoc Weapon Mastery Trials
- 20: Return Fire: Knock 1 enemy within 5 seconds after they fired at you
- 40: Low Battery: Knock 1 enemy within 5 seconds after they started recharging their shields
- 60: Bye Bye: Kill 1 downed enemy being revived, and within 8 seconds kill the enemy that was reviving them
- 80: Go Turbo!: In one match, kill 5 enemies with a Turbocharger equipped
- 100: In a Bind: Stick an Arc Star to an enemy and then knock them
All Hemlock Weapon Mastery Trials
- 20: Fire Selector: Knock 1 enemy while ADS in Single-Fire mode
- 40: Quick Death: Knock 1 enemy and then kill them within 5 seconds
- 60: Lucky Shot: Land all 3 rounds of a burst with at least 1 of them being a headshot
- 80: Blind Aggression: Knock 1 enemy while ADS by landing all 3 rounds of a burst
- 100: Hemlocked and Loaded: Get a Double Kill from 50+ meters away
SMG
All CAR Weapon Mastery Trials
- 20: Heavy Duty: Knock 1 enemy while using Heavy Rounds and with an Extended Light Mag equipped
- 40: Lightweight: Knock 1 enemy while using Light Rounds and with an Extended Heavy Mag equipped
- 60: Switch Hitter: In one match, kill 2 enemies, one kill being done with Heavy Rounds and the other with Light Rounds
- 80: Stand Strong: In one match, kill 3 enemies without getting knocked
- 100: Start Fresh: Knock 1 enemy within 20 seconds after swapping ammo types
All Alternator Weapon Mastery Trials
- 20: Iron Eyes: Knock 1 enemy while ADS without an optic equipped
- 40: Alternate Fire: Knock 1 enemy while ADS after damage was dealt to them with hipfire
- 60: Eyes Up: Knock 1 enemy within 5 seconds after reloading
- 80: Iron Clad: Knock 2 enemies without getting your armor cracked
- 100: Champ: In one match, kill 3 enemies with a Level 3 Extended Light Mag equipped
All R-99 Weapon Mastery Trials
- 20: Last Hop: Knock 1 enemy while they’re in the air
- 40: Relentless: Knock 1 enemy with hipfire while never releasing the trigger
- 60: Quick Thinking: In one match, knock 3 enemies, with each knock being done within 5 seconds after switching to the R-99
- 80: Personal Space: Knock 2 enemies 10+ meters away in one match with a Laser Sight equipped
- 100: 1 Clip: Land every round of a magazine
All Volt Weapon Mastery Trials
- 20: Eagle Eye: Knock 1 enemy 40+ meters away while ADS
- 40: Survivor: Knock 1 enemy while you have 20 HP or less
- 60: Slick: Knock 1 enemy while sliding and never releasing the trigger
- 80: Rapid Fire: In one match, knock 2 enemies, both within 5 seconds
- 100: Onslaught: Crack an enemy’s shield from 50+ meters away, then knock an enemy within 10 meters within 8 seconds
All Prowler Weapon Mastery Trials
- 20: Hunter: Kill 5 Prowlers in one match
- 40: Paydirt: Knock 1 enemy with hipfire, while sliding, with a Laser Sight equipped
- 60: No Shot Wasted: Land at least 1 round of a burst with a Level 3 Extended Heavy Mag equipped
- 80: Ring Fight: Kill 2 enemies while both you and them are outside the Ring
- 100 5×5: In one match, kill 5 enemies with all the highest tier attachments and any optic equipped
LMG
All Spitfire Weapon Mastery Trials
- 20: Vulnerability: In one match, crack 2 enemies of the same squad’s shields
- 40: Combined Fire: In one match, get 3 assists
- 60: Broken Shields: Knock 1 enemy and break their Knockdown Shield
- 80: Travel Light: In one match, knock 2 enemies without reloading
- 100: Close Enough: In one match, fire at least 500 rounds with at least 51% accuracy
All L-Star Weapon Mastery Trials
- 20: Up Close and Personal: Knock 1 enemy with hipfire within 10 meters without overheating
- 40: I Know Your Pain: Knock 1 enemy while they’re also using an L-STAR EMG
- 60: Disciplined: Knock 1 enemy, break their Knockdown Shield and kill them, without overheating
- 80: U Mag Bro?: Knock 1 enemy while they’re reloading
- 100: Super Star: In one match, kill 3 enemies and never overheat
All Rampage Weapon Mastery Trials
- 20: Rain Hellfire: Knock 1 enemy while being Revved Up and while having the higher ground
- 40: Nothing to Lose: Knock 1 enemy while revving up your last magazine
- 60: Be Prepared: In one match, knock 2 enemies without reloading
- 80: Rampage!: Knock 1 enemy within 5 seconds after destroying a door, while never releasing the trigger
- 100: Revved Up: In one match, knock 2 enemies 40+ meters away while the Rampage is revved up
All Devotion Weapon Mastery Trials
- 20: Acceleration: Knock 1 enemy while the Devotion is fully sped-up
- 40: Go Turbo: Kill 1 enemy with hipfire with a Turbocharger equipped
- 60: Exodia: Kill 1 enemy with all the highest tier attachments equipped, not including the optic
- 80: Big Brother: Knock 1 enemy within 5 seconds after they’ve damaged you with a HAVOC Rifle
- 100: 2 for 1: Knock 2 enemies with the same magazine, while never releasing the trigger
Marksman
All 30-30 Repeater Weapon Mastery Trials
- 20: The Reaper: Knock 1 enemy with a fully charged shot
- 40: Make It Count: Knock 1 enemy while ADS, with only the first shot being fully charged
- 60: Nowhere to Run: In one match, knock 3 enemies while never emptying the magazine
- 80: Top Up: Knock 1 enemy 150+ meters away with a fully charged headshot
- 100: Ranger: Kill 1 full squad with all the highest weapon attachments and the 3x HCOG Ranger optic equipped
All Bocek Weapon Mastery Trials
- 20: Robin Hood: Knock 1 enemy while ADS with a fully charged shot
- 40: The Sticking Point: Knock 1 enemy within 5 meters with hipfire
- 60: Head to Head: In one match, knock 2 enemies with headshots
- 80: Gatekeeper: Knock 1 enemy while you’re inside the Ring and they aren’t
- 100: True Archer: Get a double kill from 120+ meters away
All G7 Scout Weapon Mastery Trials
- 20: Adaptable: Knock 1 enemy while ADS, without an optic equipped
- 40: Getting Ahead: Knock 1 enemy while landing at least one headshot within 30 seconds, without switching weapons
- 60: Spotted: Knock 1 enemy 80+ meters away
- 80: Flow State: In one match, deal 500 damage from 120+ meters away
- 100 Break Free: In one match, crack 2 shields from 100+ meters away without reloading
Snipers
All Triple Take Weapon Mastery Trials
- 20: Pew Pew!: Knock 1 enemy with hipfire
- 40: Choking Hazard: Knock 1 enemy with a fully choked shot
- 60: Baited: Knock 1 enemy who is doing a Finisher on one of your teammates
- 80: Landed: In one match, land all 3 rounds of a shot 10 times
- 100: All Choked Up: In one match, knock 2 enemies with a fully choked headshot
All Charge Rifle Weapon Mastery Trials
- 20: I See You…: Knock 1 enemy while ADS with any Sniper optic equipped
- 40: One Charged Gun: In one match, crack 3 shields with the final shot of a beam
- 60: Light Show: Knock 1 enemy after they’ve dealt at least 20 damage to you with the Charge Rifle
- 80: Cauterized: Hit multiple targets with one pull of the trigger
- 100: Go The Distance: In one match, knock 2 enemies and then kill them while they’re downed from 200+ meters away
All Longbow Weapon Mastery Trials
- 20: Teamwork: Knock 1 enemy with a headshot within 8 seconds after they’ve been damaged by your teammate
- 40: It’s Mine: Knock 1 enemy within 5 seconds after they’ve opened a Care Package
- 60: Savior: Knock 1 enemy within 8 seconds after they’ve damaged your teammate
- 80: No Second Chance: Knock 1 enemy within 15 seconds after they’ve been respawned
- 100: Precise Shots: In one match, land 3 consecutive headshots
All Sentinel Weapon Mastery Trials
- 20: Amped Up: Knock 1 enemy while Amped
- 40: Death Trap: Knock 1 enemy with a headshot within 5 seconds after they’ve opened a Death Box
- 60: Feel The Rhythm: Land 2 headshots in a row while in Tempo
- 80: Gotcha: Knock 1 enemy 200+ meters away with a headshot
- 100: Simple Geometry: Knock 1 enemy in the air with an Amped headshot
All Kraber Weapon Mastery Trials
- 20: Efficiency: Deal 500+ damage without reloading
- 40: 1 Shot 1 Kill: Knock 1 enemy with 1 shot
- 60: Happy Birthday: Hit 2 enemies with 1 shot
- 80: Gooser: Knock 1 enemy while they’re skydiving
- 100: Get the Camera: Knock 1 enemy with a 360 no scope
Shotguns
All Mastiff Weapon Mastery Trials
- 20: Full Picture: Land all pellets of a blast
- 40: Party Mode: Damage 2 enemies in one shot
- 60: Eye to Eye: Knock 1 enemy while ADS with a headshot
- 80: BOOM!: Knock 1 enemy with a Level 3 Shotgun Bolt equipped
- 100: High Roller: Deal 400 damage within 6 shots
All Peacekeeper Weapon Mastery Trials
- 20: Full Star: Knock 1 enemy by landing all pellets of a blast
- 40: Pull!: Knock 1 enemy with hipfire while they’re in the air
- 60: Here’s Peacekeeper!: Knock 1 enemy within 5 seconds after breaking a door
- 80: Shhh…: In one match, knock 3 enemies with fully choked shots
- 100: Smooth Criminal: In one match, knock 3 enemies while sliding
All EVA-8 Weapon Mastery Trials
- 20: Full Auto: Knock 1 enemy while never releasing the trigger
- 40: Hardcore: Knock 1 enemy with hipfire with a Level 3 Shotgun Bolt equipped
- 60: Knock Knock!: Knock 1 enemy within 5 seconds after breaking a door with a grenade
- 80: Non-stop: In one match, knock 2 enemies while never releasing the trigger
- 100: Two Birds: Get a Double Kill with hipfire
All Mozambique Weapon Mastery Trials
- 20: Mozambique Here: Knock 1 enemy within 15 seconds after picking a Mozambique up
- 40: It’s Full Auto?!: Knock 1 enemy while ADS and never releasing the trigger
- 60: Mozambique over there: Knock 1 enemy 25+ meters away while ADS
- 80: Mozambique Main: In one match, deal 1500 damage
- 100: All Star: In one match, kill 3 enemies while having 2 Mozambiques equipped
Pistols
All Wingman Weapon Mastery Trials
- 20: Top Gun: Knock 1 enemy while ADS
- 40: Gunslinger: Knock 1 enemy from 70+ meters away
- 60: Bullseye: Land 2 headshots in a row
- 80: Dogfight: Knock 1 enemy who is also using a Wingman
- 100: Wing it: Knock 1 enemy while both you and them are in the air
All RE-45 Weapon Mastery Trials
- 20: Quickdraw: Knock 1 enemy within 5 seconds after switching to the RE-45
- 40: Coup-de-Grace: Kill 1 downed enemy
- 60: Packed: Knock 1 enemy with hipfire while having a Level 3 or better Extended Light Mag equipped
- 80: Rock and Roll: Knock 1 enemy with hipfire while sliding
- 100: Trigger Happy: Knock 1 enemy within 5 seconds of reloading
All P2020 Weapon Mastery Trials
- 20: Cracked: Crack one white EVO shield
- 40: Locked and Loaded: Knock 1 enemy within 15 seconds after picking a P2020 up
- 60: All Fall Down: In one match, knock 3 enemies while having a Level 3 or better Extended Light Mag equipped
- 80 : Fresh Meat: Knock 1 enemy within 5 seconds of cracking their shields
- 100: 4040: In one match, kill 2 enemies within 1 minute, while having 2 P2020s equipped, with both P2020s being used in each kill
- This article was updated on May 17th, 2023