All Weapon Mastery Trials in Apex Legends and How to Complete Them

In Apex Legends Season 17: Arsenal, a new Weapon Mastery system was introduced which allows players to earn XP and complete Trials on a specific gun for interesting rewards. While the rewards themselves might not be incredible, they definitely give you bragging rights. Here is every Weapon Mastery Trial for each gun and how to complete them in Apex Legends.

Apex Legends: All Weapon Mastery Trials, Explained

There are 29 different guns in Apex Legends and each one has its own Weapon Mastery Trials and progression. You’ll earn Weapon Mastery XP for doing just about anything with that specific weapon — dealing damage, getting kills, and holding the weapon.

Assault Rifle

All Flatline Weapon Mastery Trials

20: Optimal: Knock 1 enemy while ADS and with an optic equipped

40: Impactful: Knock 1 enemy 50+ meters away in Single-Fire mode

60: Flexible: Knock 1 enemy while hipfiring after damage was dealt to them while ADSing

80: Flatlined: Knock 1 enemy within 15 seconds after you get revived

100: Cracked: In one match, crack 10 shields

All R-301 Weapon Mastery Trials

20: Aim & Shoot!: Knock 1 enemy 50+ meters away while ADS

40: Sun Burn: Kill 1 enemy while they’re outside the Ring

60: R301000: Deal 1000 damage in one match

80: Accessorized: Kill 3 enemies while having 1 of every attachment equipped

100: Tacticool!: Get a double kill after performing a tactical reload

All Nemesis Weapon Mastery Trials

20: Charged Up: Knock 1 enemy at 100% charge

40: Avenger: Kill 1 enemy within 10 seconds after they killed your teammate

60: Best Served Cold: Kill 1 enemy that downed you previously in the same match

80: Double Up: Get a double kill after reloading once

100: Double Time: Get a double kill with the charge never going below 100%

All Havoc Weapon Mastery Trials

20: Return Fire: Knock 1 enemy within 5 seconds after they fired at you

40: Low Battery: Knock 1 enemy within 5 seconds after they started recharging their shields

60: Bye Bye: Kill 1 downed enemy being revived, and within 8 seconds kill the enemy that was reviving them

80: Go Turbo!: In one match, kill 5 enemies with a Turbocharger equipped

100: In a Bind: Stick an Arc Star to an enemy and then knock them

All Hemlock Weapon Mastery Trials

20: Fire Selector: Knock 1 enemy while ADS in Single-Fire mode

40: Quick Death: Knock 1 enemy and then kill them within 5 seconds

60: Lucky Shot: Land all 3 rounds of a burst with at least 1 of them being a headshot

80: Blind Aggression: Knock 1 enemy while ADS by landing all 3 rounds of a burst

100: Hemlocked and Loaded: Get a Double Kill from 50+ meters away

SMG

All CAR Weapon Mastery Trials

20: Heavy Duty: Knock 1 enemy while using Heavy Rounds and with an Extended Light Mag equipped

40: Lightweight: Knock 1 enemy while using Light Rounds and with an Extended Heavy Mag equipped

60: Switch Hitter: In one match, kill 2 enemies, one kill being done with Heavy Rounds and the other with Light Rounds

80: Stand Strong: In one match, kill 3 enemies without getting knocked

100: Start Fresh: Knock 1 enemy within 20 seconds after swapping ammo types

All Alternator Weapon Mastery Trials

20: Iron Eyes: Knock 1 enemy while ADS without an optic equipped

40: Alternate Fire: Knock 1 enemy while ADS after damage was dealt to them with hipfire

60: Eyes Up: Knock 1 enemy within 5 seconds after reloading

80: Iron Clad: Knock 2 enemies without getting your armor cracked

100: Champ: In one match, kill 3 enemies with a Level 3 Extended Light Mag equipped

All R-99 Weapon Mastery Trials

20: Last Hop: Knock 1 enemy while they’re in the air

40: Relentless: Knock 1 enemy with hipfire while never releasing the trigger

60: Quick Thinking: In one match, knock 3 enemies, with each knock being done within 5 seconds after switching to the R-99

80: Personal Space: Knock 2 enemies 10+ meters away in one match with a Laser Sight equipped

100: 1 Clip: Land every round of a magazine

All Volt Weapon Mastery Trials

20: Eagle Eye: Knock 1 enemy 40+ meters away while ADS

40: Survivor: Knock 1 enemy while you have 20 HP or less

60: Slick: Knock 1 enemy while sliding and never releasing the trigger

80: Rapid Fire: In one match, knock 2 enemies, both within 5 seconds

100: Onslaught: Crack an enemy’s shield from 50+ meters away, then knock an enemy within 10 meters within 8 seconds

All Prowler Weapon Mastery Trials

20: Hunter: Kill 5 Prowlers in one match

40: Paydirt: Knock 1 enemy with hipfire, while sliding, with a Laser Sight equipped

60: No Shot Wasted: Land at least 1 round of a burst with a Level 3 Extended Heavy Mag equipped

80: Ring Fight: Kill 2 enemies while both you and them are outside the Ring

100 5×5: In one match, kill 5 enemies with all the highest tier attachments and any optic equipped

LMG

All Spitfire Weapon Mastery Trials

20: Vulnerability: In one match, crack 2 enemies of the same squad’s shields

40: Combined Fire: In one match, get 3 assists

60: Broken Shields: Knock 1 enemy and break their Knockdown Shield

80: Travel Light: In one match, knock 2 enemies without reloading

100: Close Enough: In one match, fire at least 500 rounds with at least 51% accuracy

All L-Star Weapon Mastery Trials

20: Up Close and Personal: Knock 1 enemy with hipfire within 10 meters without overheating

40: I Know Your Pain: Knock 1 enemy while they’re also using an L-STAR EMG

60: Disciplined: Knock 1 enemy, break their Knockdown Shield and kill them, without overheating

80: U Mag Bro?: Knock 1 enemy while they’re reloading

100: Super Star: In one match, kill 3 enemies and never overheat

All Rampage Weapon Mastery Trials

20: Rain Hellfire: Knock 1 enemy while being Revved Up and while having the higher ground

40: Nothing to Lose: Knock 1 enemy while revving up your last magazine

60: Be Prepared: In one match, knock 2 enemies without reloading

80: Rampage!: Knock 1 enemy within 5 seconds after destroying a door, while never releasing the trigger

100: Revved Up: In one match, knock 2 enemies 40+ meters away while the Rampage is revved up

All Devotion Weapon Mastery Trials

20: Acceleration: Knock 1 enemy while the Devotion is fully sped-up

40: Go Turbo: Kill 1 enemy with hipfire with a Turbocharger equipped

60: Exodia: Kill 1 enemy with all the highest tier attachments equipped, not including the optic

80: Big Brother: Knock 1 enemy within 5 seconds after they’ve damaged you with a HAVOC Rifle

100: 2 for 1: Knock 2 enemies with the same magazine, while never releasing the trigger

Marksman

All 30-30 Repeater Weapon Mastery Trials

20: The Reaper: Knock 1 enemy with a fully charged shot

40: Make It Count: Knock 1 enemy while ADS, with only the first shot being fully charged

60: Nowhere to Run: In one match, knock 3 enemies while never emptying the magazine

80: Top Up: Knock 1 enemy 150+ meters away with a fully charged headshot

100: Ranger: Kill 1 full squad with all the highest weapon attachments and the 3x HCOG Ranger optic equipped

All Bocek Weapon Mastery Trials

20: Robin Hood: Knock 1 enemy while ADS with a fully charged shot

40: The Sticking Point: Knock 1 enemy within 5 meters with hipfire

60: Head to Head: In one match, knock 2 enemies with headshots

80: Gatekeeper: Knock 1 enemy while you’re inside the Ring and they aren’t

100: True Archer: Get a double kill from 120+ meters away

All G7 Scout Weapon Mastery Trials

20: Adaptable: Knock 1 enemy while ADS, without an optic equipped

40: Getting Ahead: Knock 1 enemy while landing at least one headshot within 30 seconds, without switching weapons

60: Spotted: Knock 1 enemy 80+ meters away

80: Flow State: In one match, deal 500 damage from 120+ meters away

100 Break Free: In one match, crack 2 shields from 100+ meters away without reloading

Snipers

All Triple Take Weapon Mastery Trials

20: Pew Pew!: Knock 1 enemy with hipfire

40: Choking Hazard: Knock 1 enemy with a fully choked shot

60: Baited: Knock 1 enemy who is doing a Finisher on one of your teammates

80: Landed: In one match, land all 3 rounds of a shot 10 times

100: All Choked Up: In one match, knock 2 enemies with a fully choked headshot

All Charge Rifle Weapon Mastery Trials

20: I See You…: Knock 1 enemy while ADS with any Sniper optic equipped

40: One Charged Gun: In one match, crack 3 shields with the final shot of a beam

60: Light Show: Knock 1 enemy after they’ve dealt at least 20 damage to you with the Charge Rifle

80: Cauterized: Hit multiple targets with one pull of the trigger

100: Go The Distance: In one match, knock 2 enemies and then kill them while they’re downed from 200+ meters away

All Longbow Weapon Mastery Trials

20: Teamwork: Knock 1 enemy with a headshot within 8 seconds after they’ve been damaged by your teammate

40: It’s Mine: Knock 1 enemy within 5 seconds after they’ve opened a Care Package

60: Savior: Knock 1 enemy within 8 seconds after they’ve damaged your teammate

80: No Second Chance: Knock 1 enemy within 15 seconds after they’ve been respawned

100: Precise Shots: In one match, land 3 consecutive headshots

All Sentinel Weapon Mastery Trials

20: Amped Up: Knock 1 enemy while Amped

40: Death Trap: Knock 1 enemy with a headshot within 5 seconds after they’ve opened a Death Box

60: Feel The Rhythm: Land 2 headshots in a row while in Tempo

80: Gotcha: Knock 1 enemy 200+ meters away with a headshot

100: Simple Geometry: Knock 1 enemy in the air with an Amped headshot

All Kraber Weapon Mastery Trials

20: Efficiency: Deal 500+ damage without reloading

40: 1 Shot 1 Kill: Knock 1 enemy with 1 shot

60: Happy Birthday: Hit 2 enemies with 1 shot

80: Gooser: Knock 1 enemy while they’re skydiving

100: Get the Camera: Knock 1 enemy with a 360 no scope

Shotguns

All Mastiff Weapon Mastery Trials

20: Full Picture: Land all pellets of a blast

40: Party Mode: Damage 2 enemies in one shot

60: Eye to Eye: Knock 1 enemy while ADS with a headshot

80: BOOM!: Knock 1 enemy with a Level 3 Shotgun Bolt equipped

100: High Roller: Deal 400 damage within 6 shots

All Peacekeeper Weapon Mastery Trials

20: Full Star: Knock 1 enemy by landing all pellets of a blast

40: Pull!: Knock 1 enemy with hipfire while they’re in the air

60: Here’s Peacekeeper!: Knock 1 enemy within 5 seconds after breaking a door

80: Shhh…: In one match, knock 3 enemies with fully choked shots

100: Smooth Criminal: In one match, knock 3 enemies while sliding

All EVA-8 Weapon Mastery Trials

20: Full Auto: Knock 1 enemy while never releasing the trigger

40: Hardcore: Knock 1 enemy with hipfire with a Level 3 Shotgun Bolt equipped

60: Knock Knock!: Knock 1 enemy within 5 seconds after breaking a door with a grenade

80: Non-stop: In one match, knock 2 enemies while never releasing the trigger

100: Two Birds: Get a Double Kill with hipfire

All Mozambique Weapon Mastery Trials

20: Mozambique Here: Knock 1 enemy within 15 seconds after picking a Mozambique up

40: It’s Full Auto?!: Knock 1 enemy while ADS and never releasing the trigger

60: Mozambique over there: Knock 1 enemy 25+ meters away while ADS

80: Mozambique Main: In one match, deal 1500 damage

100: All Star: In one match, kill 3 enemies while having 2 Mozambiques equipped

Pistols

All Wingman Weapon Mastery Trials

20: Top Gun: Knock 1 enemy while ADS

40: Gunslinger: Knock 1 enemy from 70+ meters away

60: Bullseye: Land 2 headshots in a row

80: Dogfight: Knock 1 enemy who is also using a Wingman

100: Wing it: Knock 1 enemy while both you and them are in the air

All RE-45 Weapon Mastery Trials

20: Quickdraw: Knock 1 enemy within 5 seconds after switching to the RE-45

40: Coup-de-Grace: Kill 1 downed enemy

60: Packed: Knock 1 enemy with hipfire while having a Level 3 or better Extended Light Mag equipped

80: Rock and Roll: Knock 1 enemy with hipfire while sliding

100: Trigger Happy: Knock 1 enemy within 5 seconds of reloading

All P2020 Weapon Mastery Trials

20: Cracked: Crack one white EVO shield

40: Locked and Loaded: Knock 1 enemy within 15 seconds after picking a P2020 up

60: All Fall Down: In one match, knock 3 enemies while having a Level 3 or better Extended Light Mag equipped

80 : Fresh Meat: Knock 1 enemy within 5 seconds of cracking their shields

100: 4040: In one match, kill 2 enemies within 1 minute, while having 2 P2020s equipped, with both P2020s being used in each kill

- This article was updated on May 17th, 2023