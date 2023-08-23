All Wild Magic Surges in Baldur’s Gate 3, Listed

Image: Larian Studios

If you selected a Sorcerer as a class in Baldur’s Gate 3, you may have chosen Wild Magic as your subclass. Wild Magic has a primary ability of Charisma and a focus on proficiency with Daggers, Quarterstaves, and Light Crossbows. Additionally, Wild Magic has a great list of Surges. This guide will cover all Wild Magic Surges in Baldur’s Gate 3.

List of Every Wild Magic Surge in Baldur’s Gate 3

There are over 20 Wild Magic Surges in Baldur’s Gate 3, each granting helpful effects. In the grid below, you’ll find each Surge’s name, the effect, and how many turns each lasts.

Surge Name Effect Duration Action Surge Gain an additional action this turn. 1 Turn Blurred Each creature within 30 feet becomes under the Blur spell. 3 Turns. Burning Each creature and item within 6m starts burning and takes 1 to 6 Fire Damage per turn. 6 Turns Enchant Weapons Enchant the weapon of each creature within 6m. Their next attack is a Critical Hit and deals an additional 1 to 4 Force Damage. Until the next attack Enlarge/Reduce Each creature within 30 feet is Enlarged or Reduced. 3 Turns Entangle Create a vine surface around yourself, slowing creatures and/or Entangling them. N/A Explosive Healing When you hit a target with a spell, heall all creatures for 1d4 HP within 10 feet per spell slot level used. 5 Turns Flight You can Fly until the end of the turn. 2 Turns. Fog Creatures within the area are heavily obscured and blinded. 3 Turns Otiluk’s Resilient Sphere Can’t be damaged by attacks or effects from outside the sphere, but also can’t do damage to anything outside of the sphere. Movement speed is halved. 2 Turns Polymorphed You are transformed into a sheep beast. 2 Turns Polymorph Others Turn all of those around you into cats and dogs. N/A Shield Armour Class is increased by 5 and you are immune to the effects of Magic Missile (same as the Shield Spell) 1 Turn Slow You are Slowed 2 Turns Sorcery Points Until the end of your next turn, each spell you cast restores Sorcery Points equal to its spell slot level. 2 Turns Speak with Animals Gain Speak with Animals. Until next Long Rest. Spike Growth Shape a piece of gound around yourself into hard spikes. A Creature walking on the spikes takes 2 to 8 Piercing Damage for every 1.5m it moves. 3 Turns Summon Mephit Summon a Laval Mephit or Mud Mephit. N/A Swap Swap positions with a targeted creature each time you cast a spell or cantrip. 5 Turns Telekenesis Able to lift and throw objects and creatures with your mind until the end of your turn. 1 Turn Turn Magic At the start of each turn, trigger a random magical effect. N/A Summon Cambion Summons a Cambion similar to Mephit. Occurs at higher levels the Cambion is hostile to all creatures. N/A

Wild Magic Progression

Now that you know all the Wild Magic Surges for this subclass, it’s also good to learn about the progression. Here is what to expect at each level for the Wild Magic subclass for Sorcerer.

Level 1 – Tides of Chaos (Subclass Feature), Wild Magic (Subclass Feature)

– Tides of Chaos (Subclass Feature), Wild Magic (Subclass Feature) Level 6 – Bend Luck (Subclass Feature)

– Bend Luck (Subclass Feature) Level 11 – Controlled Chaos (Subclass Feature)

At level 1 of the Wild Magic subclass, you will unlock the two features: Tides of Chaos and Wild Magic. Tides of Chaos can be activated to gain an Advantage on your following Attack Roll, Ability Check, or Saving Throw. It also increases the chance of Wild Magic Surge afterward. For the Wild Magic subclass feature, each time you cast a level 1 or higher spell, your magic might surge and trigger a random magical effect (those listed in this guide).

At level 6, the Wild Magic subclass will unlock the Bend Luck feature. Bend Luck is described as “when a creature you can see makes an Attack Roll, Ability Check, or a Saving Throw, you can use your reaction and spend 2 Sorcery Points to roll 1d4, applying the number rolled as a bonus or penalty (your choice) to the creature’s roll.”

Lastly, at level 11, Wild Magic players will unlock the Controlled Chaos feature. With this feature, Foes may suffer a Wild Magic Surge while casting spells near you, fluctuating magic.

- This article was updated on August 23rd, 2023