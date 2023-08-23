All Wild Magic Surges in Baldur’s Gate 3, Listed

Here are all the Wild Magic Surges in Baldur's Gate 3.

If you selected a Sorcerer as a class in Baldur’s Gate 3, you may have chosen Wild Magic as your subclass. Wild Magic has a primary ability of Charisma and a focus on proficiency with Daggers, Quarterstaves, and Light Crossbows. Additionally, Wild Magic has a great list of Surges. This guide will cover all Wild Magic Surges in Baldur’s Gate 3.

List of Every Wild Magic Surge in Baldur’s Gate 3

There are over 20 Wild Magic Surges in Baldur’s Gate 3, each granting helpful effects. In the grid below, you’ll find each Surge’s name, the effect, and how many turns each lasts.

Surge NameEffectDuration
Action SurgeGain an additional action this turn.1 Turn
BlurredEach creature within 30 feet becomes under the Blur spell.3 Turns.
BurningEach creature and item within 6m starts burning and takes 1 to 6 Fire Damage per turn.6 Turns
Enchant WeaponsEnchant the weapon of each creature within 6m. Their next attack is a Critical Hit and deals an additional 1 to 4 Force Damage.Until the next attack
Enlarge/ReduceEach creature within 30 feet is Enlarged or Reduced.3 Turns
EntangleCreate a vine surface around yourself, slowing creatures and/or Entangling them.N/A
Explosive HealingWhen you hit a target with a spell, heall all creatures for 1d4 HP within 10 feet per spell slot level used.5 Turns
FlightYou can Fly until the end of the turn.2 Turns.
FogCreatures within the area are heavily obscured and blinded.3 Turns
Otiluk’s Resilient SphereCan’t be damaged by attacks or effects from outside the sphere, but also can’t do damage to anything outside of the sphere. Movement speed is halved.2 Turns
PolymorphedYou are transformed into a sheep beast.2 Turns
Polymorph OthersTurn all of those around you into cats and dogs.N/A
ShieldArmour Class is increased by 5 and you are immune to the effects of Magic Missile (same as the Shield Spell)1 Turn
SlowYou are Slowed2 Turns
Sorcery PointsUntil the end of your next turn, each spell you cast restores Sorcery Points equal to its spell slot level.2 Turns
Speak with AnimalsGain Speak with Animals.Until next Long Rest.
Spike GrowthShape a piece of gound around yourself into hard spikes. A Creature walking on the spikes takes 2 to 8 Piercing Damage for every 1.5m it moves.3 Turns
Summon MephitSummon a Laval Mephit or Mud Mephit.N/A
SwapSwap positions with a targeted creature each time you cast a spell or cantrip.5 Turns
TelekenesisAble to lift and throw objects and creatures with your mind until the end of your turn.1 Turn
Turn MagicAt the start of each turn, trigger a random magical effect.N/A
Summon CambionSummons a Cambion similar to Mephit. Occurs at higher levels the Cambion is hostile to all creatures.N/A

Wild Magic Progression

Now that you know all the Wild Magic Surges for this subclass, it’s also good to learn about the progression. Here is what to expect at each level for the Wild Magic subclass for Sorcerer.

  • Level 1 – Tides of Chaos (Subclass Feature), Wild Magic (Subclass Feature)
  • Level 6 – Bend Luck (Subclass Feature)
  • Level 11 – Controlled Chaos (Subclass Feature)

At level 1 of the Wild Magic subclass, you will unlock the two features: Tides of Chaos and Wild Magic. Tides of Chaos can be activated to gain an Advantage on your following Attack Roll, Ability Check, or Saving Throw. It also increases the chance of Wild Magic Surge afterward. For the Wild Magic subclass feature, each time you cast a level 1 or higher spell, your magic might surge and trigger a random magical effect (those listed in this guide).

At level 6, the Wild Magic subclass will unlock the Bend Luck feature. Bend Luck is described as “when a creature you can see makes an Attack Roll, Ability Check, or a Saving Throw, you can use your reaction and spend 2 Sorcery Points to roll 1d4, applying the number rolled as a bonus or penalty (your choice) to the creature’s roll.”

Lastly, at level 11, Wild Magic players will unlock the Controlled Chaos feature. With this feature, Foes may suffer a Wild Magic Surge while casting spells near you, fluctuating magic.

