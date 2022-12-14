Are you collecting all winter clothes in Disney Dreamlight Valley? Customizing your character’s appearance with clothes is one of the game’s best aspects. Just like crafting fun festive items, you can dress your character in any way you see fit and change it as often. Another neat aspect of the game is the holiday events that match the season and time of year. Nothing is better than dressing your character to stay warm this winter season. We have the ultimate guide for all winter clothes in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

All Winter Clothes in Disney Dreamlight Valley

There are many clothing options in Disney Dreamlight Valley, so we have put together the ultimate list of Winter Clothes. This list will be broken down by the equipped spot and then alphabetically to make it as easy as possible to find what you are looking for.

Coats

Here are available winter coats:

Black Rain Jacket

Black Winter Jacket

Blue Rain Jacket

Blue Wool Coat

Brown Faux-Fur-Trimmed Jacket

Brown Wool Coat

Cozy Blue Sweater

Cozy Blue-Green Sweater

Cozy Orange Sweater

Gray Claw Top

Green Claw Top

Green Wool Coat

Puffy Blue Jacket

Puffy Green Jacket

Puffy Red Jacket

Purple Space Jacket

Purple Winter Jacket

Red Faux-Fur-Trimmed Jacket

White Rain Jacket

White Space Jacket

Yellow Rain Jacket

Dresses

Here are all the available Winter Dresses:

Gleaming Ice Gown

Gloves

Here are all the avaiable Winter Gloves:

Fireproof Gloves

Gray Knitted Winter Gloves

Gray Snow Gloves

Green Knitted Winter Gloves

Pink Knitted Winter Gloves

Red Snow Gloves

White Knitted Winter Gloves

White Space Gloves

Hair

Here is all the avaiable Winter Hair:

Candy-Encrusted Pigtails

Frosted Hair

Hat Hair

Hats

Here are all the avaiable Winter Hats:

Black and Red Top Hat

Gray Winter Hat

Red Winter Hat

Scarfs

Here are all the avaiable Winter Scarfs:

Blue Reindeer-Cinched Scarf

Dark Green Reindeer-Cinched Scarf

Red Reindeer-Cinched Scarf

Shoes

Here are all the available Winter Shoes:

Black Lace-Up Boots

Blue Adventurer Boots

Brown Adventurer Boots

Brown Lace-Up Boots

Fancy Black and Gold Boots

Fancy Black Boots

Green Lace-Up Boots

Rubber Boots

Snow Boots

Space Shoes

Tops

Here are all the avaiable Winter Tops:

Black Layered Turtleneck

Black Long-Sleeved Turtleneck

Blue Layered Turtleneck

Green Long-Sleeved Boatneck

Green Star Command Turtleneck

Navy Blue Long-Sleeved Boatneck

Tan Long-Sleeved Turtleneck

White Star Command Turtleneck

Disney Dreamlight Valley is available on Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

- This article was updated on December 14th, 2022