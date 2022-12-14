Are you collecting all winter clothes in Disney Dreamlight Valley? Customizing your character’s appearance with clothes is one of the game’s best aspects. Just like crafting fun festive items, you can dress your character in any way you see fit and change it as often. Another neat aspect of the game is the holiday events that match the season and time of year. Nothing is better than dressing your character to stay warm this winter season. We have the ultimate guide for all winter clothes in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
All Winter Clothes in Disney Dreamlight Valley
There are many clothing options in Disney Dreamlight Valley, so we have put together the ultimate list of Winter Clothes. This list will be broken down by the equipped spot and then alphabetically to make it as easy as possible to find what you are looking for.
Coats
Here are available winter coats:
- Black Rain Jacket
- Black Winter Jacket
- Blue Rain Jacket
- Blue Wool Coat
- Brown Faux-Fur-Trimmed Jacket
- Brown Wool Coat
- Cozy Blue Sweater
- Cozy Blue-Green Sweater
- Cozy Orange Sweater
- Gray Claw Top
- Green Claw Top
- Green Wool Coat
- Puffy Blue Jacket
- Puffy Green Jacket
- Puffy Red Jacket
- Purple Space Jacket
- Purple Winter Jacket
- Red Faux-Fur-Trimmed Jacket
- White Rain Jacket
- White Space Jacket
- Yellow Rain Jacket
Dresses
Here are all the available Winter Dresses:
- Gleaming Ice Gown
Gloves
Here are all the avaiable Winter Gloves:
- Fireproof Gloves
- Gray Knitted Winter Gloves
- Gray Snow Gloves
- Green Knitted Winter Gloves
- Pink Knitted Winter Gloves
- Red Snow Gloves
- White Knitted Winter Gloves
- White Space Gloves
Hair
Here is all the avaiable Winter Hair:
- Candy-Encrusted Pigtails
- Frosted Hair
- Hat Hair
Hats
Here are all the avaiable Winter Hats:
- Black and Red Top Hat
- Gray Winter Hat
- Red Winter Hat
Scarfs
Here are all the avaiable Winter Scarfs:
- Blue Reindeer-Cinched Scarf
- Dark Green Reindeer-Cinched Scarf
- Red Reindeer-Cinched Scarf
Shoes
Here are all the available Winter Shoes:
- Black Lace-Up Boots
- Blue Adventurer Boots
- Brown Adventurer Boots
- Brown Lace-Up Boots
- Fancy Black and Gold Boots
- Fancy Black Boots
- Green Lace-Up Boots
- Rubber Boots
- Snow Boots
- Space Shoes
Tops
Here are all the avaiable Winter Tops:
- Black Layered Turtleneck
- Black Long-Sleeved Turtleneck
- Blue Layered Turtleneck
- Green Long-Sleeved Boatneck
- Green Star Command Turtleneck
- Navy Blue Long-Sleeved Boatneck
- Tan Long-Sleeved Turtleneck
- White Star Command Turtleneck
Disney Dreamlight Valley is available on Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.
- This article was updated on December 14th, 2022