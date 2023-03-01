All WoW Dragonflight March 2023 Trading Post Items and Rewards

Time to get the trading post rewards and items for March!

March 1st, 2023 by Gordon Bicker
Image of snowy area in World of Warcraft Dragonflight.
Image: Blizzard

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight has plenty for players to work through and sometimes people are on the lookout for any Trading Post rewards and items they can obtain. Some may be preparing to take to the skies with a customized dragon — but they shouldn’t miss out on the Trading Post. This article will take you through all of the World of Warcraft: Dragonflight Trading Post Rewards and Items for March.

World of Warcraft Dragonflight Trading Post Rewards and Items

There are 15 items available in the Trading Post with one of them being a monthly reward for players to achieve. This means there is a whole lot of choice to be made and all of the items have been listed below for you to take a gander at.

Item/RewardTrader’s Tender Price (TT)
Frozen Shadow100 TT
Filigreed Lion’s Maw250 TT
Dread Pirate’s Bicorne175 TT
Pandaren Monk650 TT
Fabulously Flashy Finery50 TT
Greatcloak of the Virtuous Protector50 TT
Trusty Treasure Trove750 TT
Ensemble: Glorious Dragonrider’s Mail750 TT
Ensemble: Vagabond’s Midnight Threads100 TT
Triumphant Blademaster’s Greatsword225 TT
Ensemble: Fel-Automaton Exoplate850 TT
Shadowy Blademaster’s Greatsword225 TT
Gnomish Liquid Transfer Apparatus75 TT
Ensemble: Wanderer’s Midnight Trappings100 TT
Ensemble: Darkmoon Harlequin’s BellsMonthly Reward

Related: World of Warcraft: Dragonflight Trading Post Guide — Currency, Rewards, and Location

As can be observed above there are plenty of excellent Ensembles on offer for you to gather with some Trader’s Tender when you have it. However, you may want to also pick up the swords while you have the chance to.

Are Trading Post Rewards and Items Important?

Some of the items found within the Trading Post aren’t especially important as they are usually merely cosmetic items. Although items such as the swords are worth looking out for — and if you have completed most of the game’s content then stylizing your character will be a main focus for you. The Trading Post will certainly allow you to make your character look ready for any occasion.

Now that you know everything that the Trading Post has for you this month you can hop into the World of Warcraft servers and try to get all of the items you’d like.

- This article was updated on March 1st, 2023

More on Attack of the Fanboy :