All WoW Dragonflight March 2023 Trading Post Items and Rewards

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight has plenty for players to work through and sometimes people are on the lookout for any Trading Post rewards and items they can obtain. Some may be preparing to take to the skies with a customized dragon — but they shouldn’t miss out on the Trading Post. This article will take you through all of the World of Warcraft: Dragonflight Trading Post Rewards and Items for March.

World of Warcraft Dragonflight Trading Post Rewards and Items

There are 15 items available in the Trading Post with one of them being a monthly reward for players to achieve. This means there is a whole lot of choice to be made and all of the items have been listed below for you to take a gander at.

Item/Reward Trader’s Tender Price (TT) Frozen Shadow 100 TT Filigreed Lion’s Maw 250 TT Dread Pirate’s Bicorne 175 TT Pandaren Monk 650 TT Fabulously Flashy Finery 50 TT Greatcloak of the Virtuous Protector 50 TT Trusty Treasure Trove 750 TT Ensemble: Glorious Dragonrider’s Mail 750 TT Ensemble: Vagabond’s Midnight Threads 100 TT Triumphant Blademaster’s Greatsword 225 TT Ensemble: Fel-Automaton Exoplate 850 TT Shadowy Blademaster’s Greatsword 225 TT Gnomish Liquid Transfer Apparatus 75 TT Ensemble: Wanderer’s Midnight Trappings 100 TT Ensemble: Darkmoon Harlequin’s Bells Monthly Reward

As can be observed above there are plenty of excellent Ensembles on offer for you to gather with some Trader’s Tender when you have it. However, you may want to also pick up the swords while you have the chance to.

Are Trading Post Rewards and Items Important?

Some of the items found within the Trading Post aren’t especially important as they are usually merely cosmetic items. Although items such as the swords are worth looking out for — and if you have completed most of the game’s content then stylizing your character will be a main focus for you. The Trading Post will certainly allow you to make your character look ready for any occasion.

Now that you know everything that the Trading Post has for you this month you can hop into the World of Warcraft servers and try to get all of the items you’d like.

- This article was updated on March 1st, 2023