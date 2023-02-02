How to Get Trader’s Tender in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight (Trading Post Currency)

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Seen something you fancy at World of Warcraft: Dragonflight’s Trading Post? A fancy new mount? Maybe a pet ogre or a fancy cloak? Whatever has caught your eye, you’ll need Trader’s Tender to purchase anything from your capital city’s Trading Post.

This guide contains every method to obtain Trader’s Tender in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, including repeatable tasks and special one-time bonuses to ensure you can grab anything you like from the Trading Post’s wide selection every month.

How to Earn Trader’s Tender in WoW Dragonflight

You can earn Trader’s Tender in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight using any of the methods listed below. Some are repeatable monthly, while others can only be redeemed once per Battle.net account. There is no limit on how much Trader’s Tender you can hold, and the currency is shared between all characters on your account.

Complete the Trading Post Introduction Quest

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Upon logging into World of Warcraft for the first time since the introduction of the Trading Post, you’ll receive the Tour the Trading Post quest. This quest needs to be completed before you access the Trading Post for the first time and will net you a one-time bonus of 500 Trader’s Tender upon completion.

Keep an Active Subscription

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

That’s right. You can earn 500 Trader’s Tender in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight every month just by having an active subscription. Visit the Collector’s Cache at the Trading Post from the first of each month to find your Trader’s Tender waiting for you. Don’t worry if you can’t play straight away, as the free bonus is redeemable any time of the month.

Complete Tasks in The Traveler’s Log

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Every month, you can complete challenges in the Traveler’s Log to earn a maximum of 500 Trader’s Tender. Once enough tasks have been completed, you can pick up your Trader’s Tender from the Collector’s Cache, along with an exclusive monthly reward. Filling this bar twelve times over twelve months will earn you the Burden of Unrelenting Justice Ensemble containing two Warden Sentinel outfits.

There are tasks to suit every possible playstyle (even Pet Battlers), and you’ll typically fill the bar passively as you play the game. There’s even a monthly theme with challenges centered around current events and holidays. Guildmates ostracizing you for flirting with dragons and inanimate objects again? Tell them you’re earning Trader’s Tender, you swear!

Purchase World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Players that purchase World of Warcraft’s Dragonflight expansion will receive a one-time bonus of 500 Trader’s Tender, along with the Trading Post: Dragonflight achievement. Log in, click the Collector’s Cache, and enjoy your free currency.

What Can You Spend Trader’s Tender On?

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Trader’s Tender can be spent at the Trading Post, which offers an array of mounts, pets, and cosmetic items every month. These can be brand-new items or ones previously tied to discontinued promotions and Blizzard Store purchases, such as the Celestial Steed. Although items rotate monthly, you can freeze an item you currently can’t afford and purchase them the following month.

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight is available to play on PC via Battle.net.

- This article was updated on February 2nd, 2023