How to Beat Setimothes in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

Screenshot via Blizzard

Setimothes can be a tricky opponent to beat for those new to Pet Battling. Whether you’re looking to complete the You Have to Start Somewhere World Quest or to grind one of World of Warcraft: Dragonflight‘s many Pet Battle Achievements, you’ll breeze right through the fight each and every time using the pets and strategies detailed in this guide.

How to Beat Setimothes — You Have to Start Somewhere

Screenshot via Blizzard

Setimothes is one of World of Warcraft: Dragonflight’s Elite Pet Battle Trainers and also the target of the You Have to Start Somewhere World Quest that occasionally appears in Thaldraszus. Use your drake to find Setimothes on a cliffside south of Algeth’ar Academy (56.30, 48.99). She also sells Training Stones, Battle Stones, and Battle Pet Bandages in exchange for Polished Pet Charms.

Level One Pet Team

Level 1 pet with Beast ability

ability Level 1 pet with Mechanical ability

ability Level 1 pet with a Magic ability

Pet Battles in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight will scale to the pet with the highest level in your team. Using an entire squad of level one pets is an easy method to beat Setimothes, especially for those new to Pet Battling or who have a plethora of spare pets from years of collecting. Counter each member of her team with a move that is strong against that pet; Beast, Mechanical, and Magic, respectfully.

Iron Starlette and Nexus Whelpling Combo

Iron Starlette ( Wind-Up, Supercharge)

( Nexus Whelpling or Stormborn Whelpling ( Arcane Storm, Mana Surge)

or ( Any Pet

Cockroach

Wind-Up

Supercharge

Wind-Up

Cat

Wind-Up

Powerball

Supercharge

Chicken

Wind-Up until Iron Starlette dies

until dies Send out Nexus Whelpling or Stormborne Whelpling

or Arcane Storm

Mana Surge

The Iron Starlette is one of the most valuable pets in World of Warcraft and can practically carry a team through any Pet Battle World Quest in Dragonflight. You can obtain this through the old Iron Invasions questline or purchase one from the Auction House.

Nexus Whelpling and Stormborne Whelpling are both excellent pets that share the same moveset, though you can substitute them for any Level 25 pet with Magic moves to finish off Setimothe’s Chicken. You can also swap in a pet you wish to level before your send in your Magic pet to gain some easy experience.

Anomalus Leveling Method (by DragonsAfterDark)

Anomalus ( Corrosion , Void Nova , Poison Protocol )

( , , ) Nexus Whelpling or Stormborne Whelpling ( Arcane Storm , Mana Surge )

or ( , ) Leveling pet

Cockroach

Corrosion

Void Nova

Poison Protocol

Corrosion until Cockroach dies

Cat

Corrosion until Cat dies

Chicken

Corrosion until Anomalus dies, with Void Nova on cooldown

until dies, with on cooldown Swap in your leveling pet

Swap in your Nexus Whelpling or Stormborne Whelpling

or Arcane Storm

Mana Surge

This method can be used to quickly gain some experience for a low-level pet by switching it in briefly during your fight with Setihmothe’s Chicken. Anomalus can be obtained through Battle for Azeroth’s Horrific Visions or bought at the Auction House. Like the previous strategy, you can replace a Whelpling with any Magic pet.

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight is available for PC via Battle.net

- This article was updated on January 9th, 2023