Every Confirmed Xbox Series X Launch Title

The Xbox Series X is nearly here, and the list of launch titles for the new system is packed with some of the biggest games of the year. A new console launch is always exciting, but the games releasing alongside the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S are sure to keep players busy for a while. Several popular multiplayer titles are getting free next-gen upgrades, and backward compatibility means the entire Xbox library will be playable on Series X and Series S regardless of a game’s original generation. Here’s the full list of Xbox Series X launch titles.

All Xbox Series X Launch Titles

There are 31 total launch titles for Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, and each of them is listed below. Each game is on the list is optimized for Xbox Series X/S.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Borderlands 3

Bright Memory 1.0

Cuisine Royale

Dead by Daylight

Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition

Dirt 5

Enlisted

Evergate

The Falconeer

Fortnite

Forza Horizon 4

Gears 5

Gears Tactics

Grounded

King Oddball

Maneater

Manifold Garden

NBA 2K21

Observer: System Redux

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Planet Coaster

Sea of Thieves

Tetris Effect: Connected

The Touryst

War Thunder

Warhammer: Chaosbane Slayer Edition

Watch Dogs: Legion

WRC 9 FIA World Rally Championship

Yakuza: Like a Dragon

Yes, Your Grace

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is missing from the above list because it’s not technically a launch title, but it’s still going to be available very soon after the Xbox Series X launches. Black Ops Cold War releases on November 13, so you’ll only have to wait a few days to play Call of Duty on your new Xbox. Destiny 2: Beyond Light will be available on day one, but the next-gen version of Destiny 2 is not releasing until December, so it will not be optimized for Xbox Series X/S on launch day. The game and the new expansion are included with Xbox Game Pass though, so you can jump in for free if you’re a subscriber.

Many of the games listed above are existing Xbox One titles that are getting free next-generation upgrades that will let players carry over their progress and continue their favorite games with all-new enhancements. Watch Dogs: Legion, Gears 5, and Forza Horizon 4 are some examples of older games that are optimized for Xbox Series X/S, and they’ll take advantage of the systems’ unique features like ray tracing and improved loading times.

The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S will be released on November 10 worldwide.