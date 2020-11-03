Every Confirmed Xbox Series X Launch Title

The Xbox Series X is nearly here, and the list of launch titles for the new system is packed with some of the biggest games of the year. A new console launch is always exciting, but the games releasing alongside the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S are sure to keep players busy for a while. Several popular multiplayer titles are getting free next-gen upgrades, and backward compatibility means the entire Xbox library will be playable on Series X and Series S regardless of a game’s original generation. Here’s the full list of Xbox Series X launch titles.
All Xbox Series X Launch Titles
There are 31 total launch titles for Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, and each of them is listed below. Each game is on the list is optimized for Xbox Series X/S.
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
- Borderlands 3
- Bright Memory 1.0
- Cuisine Royale
- Dead by Daylight
- Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition
- Dirt 5
- Enlisted
- Evergate
- The Falconeer
- Fortnite
- Forza Horizon 4
- Gears 5
- Gears Tactics
- Grounded
- King Oddball
- Maneater
- Manifold Garden
- NBA 2K21
- Observer: System Redux
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- Planet Coaster
- Sea of Thieves
- Tetris Effect: Connected
- The Touryst
- War Thunder
- Warhammer: Chaosbane Slayer Edition
- Watch Dogs: Legion
- WRC 9 FIA World Rally Championship
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon
- Yes, Your Grace
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is missing from the above list because it’s not technically a launch title, but it’s still going to be available very soon after the Xbox Series X launches. Black Ops Cold War releases on November 13, so you’ll only have to wait a few days to play Call of Duty on your new Xbox. Destiny 2: Beyond Light will be available on day one, but the next-gen version of Destiny 2 is not releasing until December, so it will not be optimized for Xbox Series X/S on launch day. The game and the new expansion are included with Xbox Game Pass though, so you can jump in for free if you’re a subscriber.
Many of the games listed above are existing Xbox One titles that are getting free next-generation upgrades that will let players carry over their progress and continue their favorite games with all-new enhancements. Watch Dogs: Legion, Gears 5, and Forza Horizon 4 are some examples of older games that are optimized for Xbox Series X/S, and they’ll take advantage of the systems’ unique features like ray tracing and improved loading times.
The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S will be released on November 10 worldwide.