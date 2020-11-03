Game Guides

Every Confirmed Xbox Series X Launch Title

Here's everything you can play on day one on Xbox Series X/S.

November 3rd, 2020 by Diego Perez

xbox-series-x-home

The Xbox Series X is nearly here, and the list of launch titles for the new system is packed with some of the biggest games of the year. A new console launch is always exciting, but the games releasing alongside the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S are sure to keep players busy for a while. Several popular multiplayer titles are getting free next-gen upgrades, and backward compatibility means the entire Xbox library will be playable on Series X and Series S regardless of a game’s original generation. Here’s the full list of Xbox Series X launch titles.

All Xbox Series X Launch Titles

There are 31 total launch titles for Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, and each of them is listed below. Each game is on the list is optimized for Xbox Series X/S.

  • Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
  • Borderlands 3
  • Bright Memory 1.0
  • Cuisine Royale
  • Dead by Daylight
  • Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition
  • Dirt 5
  • Enlisted
  • Evergate
  • The Falconeer
  • Fortnite
  • Forza Horizon 4
  • Gears 5
  • Gears Tactics
  • Grounded
  • King Oddball
  • Maneater
  • Manifold Garden
  • NBA 2K21
  • Observer: System Redux
  • Ori and the Will of the Wisps
  • Planet Coaster
  • Sea of Thieves
  • Tetris Effect: Connected
  • The Touryst
  • War Thunder
  • Warhammer: Chaosbane Slayer Edition
  • Watch Dogs: Legion
  • WRC 9 FIA World Rally Championship
  • Yakuza: Like a Dragon
  • Yes, Your Grace

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is missing from the above list because it’s not technically a launch title, but it’s still going to be available very soon after the Xbox Series X launches. Black Ops Cold War releases on November 13, so you’ll only have to wait a few days to play Call of Duty on your new Xbox. Destiny 2: Beyond Light will be available on day one, but the next-gen version of Destiny 2 is not releasing until December, so it will not be optimized for Xbox Series X/S on launch day. The game and the new expansion are included with Xbox Game Pass though, so you can jump in for free if you’re a subscriber.

destiny-2-beyond-light

Many of the games listed above are existing Xbox One titles that are getting free next-generation upgrades that will let players carry over their progress and continue their favorite games with all-new enhancements. Watch Dogs: Legion, Gears 5, and Forza Horizon 4 are some examples of older games that are optimized for Xbox Series X/S, and they’ll take advantage of the systems’ unique features like ray tracing and improved loading times.

The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S will be released on November 10 worldwide.

