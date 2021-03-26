Amiibo Hunting Guide For March 26 (Super Smash Bros, Monster Hunter Rise, and AC Sanrio)

There was a time were amiibo were all the rage and we had wave after wave of new sets coming, largely propeled by the numerous Super Smash Bros. characters getting them. Things have really slowed down more over the last few years though, with pretty sporadic releases here and there. The Super Smash Bros. amiibo have been releasing pretty slowly for the DLC characters, but now the latest batch is here. That is not all though, as a trio of new Monster Hunter Rise amiibo are also releasing along with a special collaboration amiibo card pack between Animal Crossing: New Horizons and the Sanrio brand. With multiple amiibo releases going on, we decided to bring back one of our amiibo hunting guide articles to help you know just where to find them.

Where To Find Super Smash Bros, Monster Hunter, and AC Sanrio Amiibo

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Amiibo

We’ll start off with the trio of new Super Smash Bros. Ultimate amiibo that are based on the DLC characters of Banjo & Kazooie, Terry, and Byleth. These are the final DLC characters to get amiibo from Fighter Pass 1 after we previously got one for Joker and Hero. The good news with this trio is that they are not store exclusives, so you will have a chance at a number of retailers. However, the bad news is that amiibo are not stocked as well as they once were in stores, so you may have to try for online.

Banjo & Kazooie is definitely going to be the most popular of the bunch here, but there have been reports that Terry is receiving the least stock, at least first. In fact, it has been said that Target won’t have Terry at all on release day in store, but it will have both Banjo & Kazooie and Byleth, albeit with probably limited stock. Best Buy is supposed to have all three, but there’s a good chance that they may be sold out of some or all of them due to them going up for order on the website last night and allowing for in-store pickup. GameStop is another option, but the bad thing there is that they have moved to a model where they rarely get things like amiibo unless it was pre-ordered, but maybe you’ll get lucky. Other retailers like Walmart are more of a crapshoot, since it’s hit and miss on which amiibo they get or don’t get. There are also plenty of regional retailers that you can check out too.

For those just trying to get them online, we will break down which ones are available as of the time of this writing and at what retailers. GameStop is currently sold out of Banjo, but has Terry and Byleth up for order.

Best Buy is completely sold out of all three for delivery, but does have for store pickup on some of them depending on your area. For my area, Terry is completely sold out anywhere within 250 miles, but Banjo and Byleth are available for store pickup today.

Target is currently going to be your best bet as of the time of this writing very early Friday morning, as all three are available. You can order Banjo, Terry, and Byleth for delivery or pick up in store.

As of this time, all are sold out on Amazon and have been for awhile. I would still keep an eye out on Amazon today though, as they have been having stock on the day of release and onward lately. These may be more popular than some others though, so don’t wait too long.

Monster Hunter Rise Amiibo

The Monster Hunter Rise trio of amiibo are the Palico, Palamute, and the Magnamalo, all three of which are exclusive to GameStop as single items. However, Magnamalo can be gotten elsewhere as part of the Monster Hunter Rise Collector’s Edition, though that has been sold out for months. Unfortunately, these three amiibo have been sold out on GameStop’s website for awhile and stores likely won’t be getting anything more than pre-orders as mentioned above. In addition, these have supposedly been delayed about a week at GameStop, so those trying to pick up any extras that weren’t pre-ordered won’t have any luck this morning.

While they are sold out at GameStop, there is another alternative. If you do not care about getting them internationally, you can buy the Palico, Palamute, and Magnamalo amiibo right now from Amazon Japan and they will ship to the US. When buying all three together and factoring in shipping, they are actually about as cheap or cheaper than buying the three from GameStop and having to pay shipping costs for all three. The only downside here is that they are currently listed as not shipping until June, but that would at least lock them down for you to have eventually in your collection. Amazon Japan is usually pretty fast too, so this won’t be stuck overseas for a long time once they actually ship.

Animal Crossing x Sanrio Collaboration Pack

For this one, we have covered it in detail in another guide discussing specifically them, but we thought we’d include them here too in case people forgot these were coming today as well. Target isn’t the greatest at actually releasing on time, so definitely keep an eye out for these to go up this morning.

That is all for our amiibo hunting guide for March 26. It definitely feels good to be having a number of amiibo releasing around the same time, even with the Monster Hunter Rise amiibo delay reports. If there are any of these that you are interested in, I have a feeling you should be doing it sooner rather than later since these will likely sell out quick at most places.