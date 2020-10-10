Among Us October Beta Update Patch Notes

Among Us has finally received a new update, and this patch contains a few new additions that could really spice things up. This update is available on the beta branch of the game on Steam, so it’s not officially released yet for everyone. Mobile players on iOS and Android will also have to wait until this update is fully released to use these features. Here’s everything new with the October Among Us beta update.

Among Us Beta October Update Patch Notes

These are not official patch notes as Innersloth has not released any details regarding today’s update, but these are the major additions players have found so far with the new Among Us patch.

Anonymous Votes You can now choose to make voting anonymous in order to hide everyone’s votes. This way, nobody will know who voted for who during a meeting.

Task Bar Updates You can now change when the Task Bar shows up during a game. “Always” is the default setting, but you can now select “Meetings” and “Never” to have the Task Bar only show up during meetings or to never have it visible at all.

Colorblind Support The Wires task has been made more accessible for colorblind players. Now each wire has a shape that corresponds to its color to help colorblind players complete this task more easily.



These are small changes overall, but they should make matches much more interesting. Anonymous voting will help Imposters avoids suspicion during voting rounds and will make trust and communication much more important for Crewmates. Disabling the Task Bar will also make matches way more stressful for Crewmates and allow Imposters to lie about how many tasks are remaining. Colorblind support is also a heavily requested feature, and it’s nice to see it implemented in the game so quickly.

How to Get Among Us Beta

To get the Among Us beta, find the game in your Steam library and right-click it. Then, select Properties and navigate to the Betas tab. Open the beta drop-down menu and select “public-beta.” This will cause the beta update to download on your computer. The Among Us beta update is only available on PC, meaning iOS and Android players will have to wait for a full release.