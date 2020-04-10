Animal Crossing: New Horizons – All Bunny Day DIY Recipes

Love it or hate it, the Bunny Day celebration is in full swing in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, providing players with dozens of egg-themed items to craft for their islands during the first part of April. The ongoing holiday season adds several new DIY recipes to New Horizons, and time is running out to get them all this year. This guide contains every DIY recipe associated with Bunny Day, which runs from April 1 through April 12. Although most of the items can be found during any time the event is active, the final few won’t be available until Zipper T. Bunny returns on April 12. If you need help finding some of these items, check out our other guide about tracking down every last Bunny Day DIY recipe.

All Animal Crossing: New Horizons Bunny Day Items

Bunny Day bed

Bunny Day stool

Bunny Day glowy garland

Bunny Day table

Bunny Day wall clock

Bunny Day lamp

Bunny Day flooring

Bunny Day wall

Bunny Day fence

Bunny Day wardrobe

Bunny Day wreath

Bunny Day vanity

Bunny Day rug

Bunny Day festive balloons

Bunny Day merry balloons

Bunny Day bag

Bunny Day crown

Bunny Day arch

Wobbling Zipper toy (obtained after crafting the above 18 items)

Bunny Day wand (obtained after crafting Wobbling Zipper toy)

All Bunny Day Clothing

Wood-egg shell

Wood-egg outfit

Wood-egg shoes

Leaf-egg shell

Leaf-egg outfit

Leaf-egg shoes

Water-egg shell

Water-egg outfit

Water-egg shoes

Stone-egg shell

Stone-egg outfit

Stone-egg shoes

Earth-egg shell

Earth-egg outfit

Earth-egg shoes

Sky-egg shell

Sky-egg outfit

Sky-egg shoes

Egg party hat

Egg party dress

If you’re missing any of the above Bunny Day DIY recipes in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, then check out our guide on how to obtain each new recipe and what to do with all those eggs. Time is almost up for getting any Bunny Day items you’re missing, and you’ll have to wait until next year for Zipper T. Bunny to come around again if you don’t gather the necessary materials before the event ends.