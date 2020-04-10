Animal Crossing: New Horizons – All Bunny Day DIY Recipes

Love it or hate it, the Bunny Day celebration is in full swing in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, providing players with dozens of egg-themed items to craft for their islands during the first part of April. The ongoing holiday season adds several new DIY recipes to New Horizons, and time is running out to get them all this year. This guide contains every DIY recipe associated with Bunny Day, which runs from April 1 through April 12. Although most of the items can be found during any time the event is active, the final few won’t be available until Zipper T. Bunny returns on April 12. If you need help finding some of these items, check out our other guide about tracking down every last Bunny Day DIY recipe.
All Animal Crossing: New Horizons Bunny Day Items
- Bunny Day bed
- Bunny Day stool
- Bunny Day glowy garland
- Bunny Day table
- Bunny Day wall clock
- Bunny Day lamp
- Bunny Day flooring
- Bunny Day wall
- Bunny Day fence
- Bunny Day wardrobe
- Bunny Day wreath
- Bunny Day vanity
- Bunny Day rug
- Bunny Day festive balloons
- Bunny Day merry balloons
- Bunny Day bag
- Bunny Day crown
- Bunny Day arch
- Wobbling Zipper toy (obtained after crafting the above 18 items)
- Bunny Day wand (obtained after crafting Wobbling Zipper toy)
All Bunny Day Clothing
- Wood-egg shell
- Wood-egg outfit
- Wood-egg shoes
- Leaf-egg shell
- Leaf-egg outfit
- Leaf-egg shoes
- Water-egg shell
- Water-egg outfit
- Water-egg shoes
- Stone-egg shell
- Stone-egg outfit
- Stone-egg shoes
- Earth-egg shell
- Earth-egg outfit
- Earth-egg shoes
- Sky-egg shell
- Sky-egg outfit
- Sky-egg shoes
- Bunny Day crown
- Egg party hat
- Egg party dress
If you’re missing any of the above Bunny Day DIY recipes in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, then check out our guide on how to obtain each new recipe and what to do with all those eggs. Time is almost up for getting any Bunny Day items you’re missing, and you’ll have to wait until next year for Zipper T. Bunny to come around again if you don’t gather the necessary materials before the event ends.