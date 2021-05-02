Animal Crossing: New Horizons: Can You Invite Rover to Your Island During the May Day Event 2021?

The Animal Crossing: New Horizons May Day event in 2021 means that players get to see Rover again. Only those who complete the maze will have the opportunity to speak to the traveling blue cat. The return of the cat has made many wonder: Can You Invite Rover to Your Island?

In 2021, Rover sits at the end of the maze beside a campfire during the May Day tour event. Players have to speak to the cat to receive the 2021 prize: Rover’s photo. The photo will not go home with the player that day. The prize will arrive one day later in the player’s mailbox.

Hello! Are you ready for a mini vacation? I hope so, because we've got one planned for you! Just stop by the airport between now and May 7th to get your ticket. Have fun! pic.twitter.com/Xpx7a222zp — Isabelle (@animalcrossing) May 1, 2021

Rover is a special character who currently only appears during the annual May Day event. While players can speak to him after completing the maze, they cannot invite them to move to their islands. Players will not have the option to invite the cat over. Rover is determined to travel and doesn’t seem ready to settle down yet.

Unfortunately, players will have to enjoy Rover’s company during May Day 2021. Once players leave the island, they cannot return to speak with him again. It’s unknown if the cat will return for another event, or if players will have to wait until May Day 2022 to see him again. In Animal Crossing: New Horizons, can you invite Rover to your island? As of May 2021, the answer is no.

Rover is a traveling cat who has appeared in previous Animal Crossing games. In past games, the blue cat would briefly talk with the player on a train. As soon as the player reaches their destination, they had to say goodbye to Rover. Saying goodbye to Rover is something players have had to do in every Animal Crossing game, but at least that goodbye is only temporary.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is a Nintendo Switch exclusive available now.