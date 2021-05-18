Animal Crossing: New Horizons: Can You Replay the International Museum Day 2020 Stamp Rally

The International Museum Day 2021 event has begun in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. A few changes were made for the new year compared to when the event first took place in 2020. The event was first announced last month and was included with the April 1.10 Update. Some players may not have had the opportunity to play through the event last year and want to catch up before starting this year’s festivities.

Hello! I have a fun fact for you—today is International Museum Day! We're celebrating by hosting a special event at your local museum now through the end of the month. You can even unlock special items, so I hope you get a chance to check it out. pic.twitter.com/6WOpUs0KYE — Isabelle (@animalcrossing) May 18, 2021

Can You Replay the Animal Crossing: New Horizons International Museum Day 2020 Stamp Rally

Some players may not have had the opportunity to play the event last year and want to try it out first. Unfortunately, once the game has been updated, players can’t go back to the 2020 event. The only way to replay it is to wait to update the game. Updates are usually automatic in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, so this is likely not possible unless players manage to roll back their game to a previous update.

Players may feel tempted to replay the 2021 International Museum Day Stamp Rally event or didn’t get a chance to play this year. If that’s the case, they’ll have to play through the 2021 event before next year’s 2022 April or May update before the update launches.

The International Museum Day event takes place from May 18-31 in 2021. Players have several days to enjoy the Stamp Rally for repeat prizes. The event will likely occur again in 2022, but players will have to wait one year to find out.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is a Nintendo Switch exclusive available now.