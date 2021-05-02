The Animal Crossing: New Horizons May Day maze event only comes around once a year and some are wondering if you can replay it in 2021. The event lasts until May 7, so some players may hope they can replay it more than once within a single year. Unfortunately, there is bad news for those who want to visit the May Day Tour island again.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons: Can You Replay the May Day Maze 2021

Once players begin the May Day event in 2021, they must complete it in a single visit to the unique island. They can restart the event multiple times, as long as they can pay the 100 Nook Mile Ticket fee for Rescue Services. Once they complete the maze or give up and go home, there is no returning.

Orville, the clerk at the Dodo Airline airport, only gives villagers one chance to visit the island. This is the only time players will have to visit the island and participate in the special event to win the 2021 prize: Rover’s photo.

Hello! Are you ready for a mini vacation? I hope so, because we've got one planned for you! Just stop by the airport between now and May 7th to get your ticket. Have fun! pic.twitter.com/Xpx7a222zp — Isabelle (@animalcrossing) May 1, 2021

Players who don’t want to play cannot trade or give away their May Day Tour event ticket to a friend. The item is not a physical ticket held in a player’s bag but a verbal invitation to participate in the May Day festivities.

However, players do have a workaround to participate additional times in the May Day Tour event, but it will require creating a second character on their island. Once players have made a second character, they can use them to run through the maze for more Bell Vouchers and a prize from Rover.

The May Day Tour maze is a yearly event in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. It’s the only time players will get to visit with Rover, the traveling blue cat, and obtain one of his special items. The event is mostly the same as last year, but in 2021, players can obtain Rover’s Photo. Those who didn’t complete the maze last year will receive Rover’s Briefcase.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is a Nintendo Switch exclusive available now.