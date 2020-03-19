Animal Crossing: New Horizons adds a whole lot of new things for players to enjoy. From quick select tools to terraforming, the changes range from small to very large. But it is looking like a few things were also cut from the experience, often to make room for quality of life improvements, but sometimes for unknown reasons. This has left many players asking questions about their favorite mechanics. And to answer one of them, let’s explore the quesion of can you swim or dive in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Can you Swim or Dive

Before we give the answer, just know that the game just released and only select people have had access to it before now. Reviewers had the game about two to three weeks ago and are now that far into the game. Anything can change after that time, and online updates are already promised for the future. So basically, we can answer as far as we know right now, but things could change at any time so check back for updates as they come.

With that said, the answer to can you swim or dive in Animal Crossing: New Horizons right now is no. No one has found a place where you can do it, and there doesn’t seem to be a hidden area or mechanic at this time. Swimming and diving was a fan favorite in Animal Crossing: New Leaf as it gave access to unique sea creatures that couldn’t be caught with a fishing rod. That may all be omitted at this time for the latest entry on Switch though, so if you were a fan you might need to wait for an update or for something new to be discovered in the game.

So for now the answer to can you swim or dive in Animal Crossing: New Horizons is sadly no. Many players will be disappointed, but be patient. It very well could be there and we just need time to unlock it.