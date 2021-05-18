Animal Crossing: New Horizons: How Many International Museum Day Stamp Cards Exist in 2021

During the Animal Crossing: New Horizons International Museum Day 2021 event, players participate in a Stamp Rally using Stamp Cards. The event occurs within the local museum, so players won’t have to treasure hunt around the island. The Stamp Rally consists of collecting stamps from machines, which sounds more tedious than it sounds. The entire event may take players less than 30 minutes to complete.

Hello! I have a fun fact for you—today is International Museum Day! We're celebrating by hosting a special event at your local museum now through the end of the month. You can even unlock special items, so I hope you get a chance to check it out. pic.twitter.com/6WOpUs0KYE — Isabelle (@animalcrossing) May 18, 2021

How Many International Museum Day Stamp Cards Exist in 2021?

The International Museum Day 2021 Stamp Rally event features four stamp cards representing each wing of the museum. The cards this year are for: Bug, Fossil, Fish, and Art. The latest addition this year is for the Art Stamp Card, but the event overall remains the same.

Each card has three circles, representing three stamp machines players have to search for in each main wing of the museum. Players won’t have to search the entire wing on their own. Underneath each circle is the location of the machine. For example, one Fish Stamp Card may state “Coral Reef,” which hints at the location of the machine.

The bottom right circle is for Blathers. Once the three main circles are stamped, Blathers will stamp the card as complete, and players can turn in the card for a reward.

Once players complete all four Stamp Rally cards, the event doesn’t have to end yet. Players can continue to play a new round of stamp collecting every day until the end of May. The stamp machine locations change daily with each new card.

The International Museum Day 2021 event takes place from May 18-31. Even if players can’t make it to the event on the first day, they can play any time after, as long as it’s before June 1.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is a Nintendo Switch exclusive available now.