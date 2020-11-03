October has come to a close with Haloween season wrapping up along with it. But the fall season continues and there’s a lot more to come in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. The big new addition for November are mushrooms, a new crafting material you can use in various DIY recipes. But unlike previous crafting material, these sort of pop up randomly. At least if you don’t know how to grow them. Here’s how to get more mushrooms in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

How to Get More Mushrooms

Musrooms grow seemingly randomly all around your Animal Crossing: New Horizons island, but if you pay attention you’ll quickly notice some key similarities. First off, they only grow near trees, specifically pine trees and hardwood trees, meaning trees that don’t produce fruit. Five mushrooms of different types can appear near each of these trees at one time, and five will spawn each day. But only thirty can appear on your island at one time, so make sure you go around and pick or dig them all up.

Yes, you may need to dig some up, so make sure you watch for those x’s near trees or stumps and pull out your shovel to gather them all. Many mushroom types appear in hidden places like this, including behind trees, so check around them all every day until you’re sure you grabbed your daily five. Here’s the different mushroom types you’ll want, including how much they sell for, from most common to least…

Flat Mushroom – 200 Bell

Round Mushroom – 200 Bells

Skinny Mushroom – 300 Bells

Elegant Mushroom – 10,000 Bells

Rare Mushroom – 16,000 Bells

Rare mushrooms are the ones you have to dig up. As the name implies, they won’t pop up every day but having a five star island will increase the chances, along with better odds on elegant mushrooms as well. So now you know how to get more mushrooms in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Once you collect enough make sure you get all the DIY recipes and put those shrooms to good use.