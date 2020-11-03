Animal Crossing New Horizons Mushroom DIY Recipes – How to Get them All

Mushroom season has begun in Animal Crossing: New Horizons which means there’s a bunch of new DIY recipes you’ll want to collect and craft. All the new items are mushroom themed and require a few of the rare fungus to create. Getting them may be a bit luck related, but a diligent player will come out of November with a complete set of them all. To help you track and prepare, here’s a full lis of all Animal Crossing: New Horizons mushroom DIY recipes and how to get them all.

List of All New Horizons Mushroom DIY Recipes

Here are all of the mushroom DIY recipes in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Below the name are the materials needed to craft the item.

Forest Flooring

1 Rare Mushroom

2 Round Mushroom

2 Skinny Mushroom

2 Flat Mushroom

10 Clump of Weeds

Forest Wall

2 Elegant Mushroom

2 Round Mushroom

2 Skinny Mushroom

2 Flat Mushroom

10 Wood

Mush Lamp

1 Skinny Mushroom

5 Clay

Mush Log

2 Skinny Mushroom

1 Log Stool (4 Hardwood)

Mush Low Stool

2 Round Mushroom

Mush Parasol

3 Flat Mushroom

Mush Partition

3 Skinny Mushroom

Mush Table

2 Flat Mushroom

6 Wood

Mush Umbrella

3 Flat Mushroom

Mush Wall

1 Elegant Mushroom

1 Round Mushroom

1 Skinny Mushroom

1 Flat Mushroom

Mushroom Wand

3 Skinny Mushroom

3 Star Fragment

Mushroom Wreath

10 Tree Branch

1 Round Mushroom

1 Skinny Mushroom

1 Flat Mushroom

Tally up all of that crafting material and here are the items you’ll need to make every mushroom DIY recipe in the game:

Total Crafting Material Needed

Skinny Mushroom – 15

Flat Mushroom – 14

Round Mushroom – 8

Elegant Mushroom – 3

Rare Mushroom – 1

Wood – 16

Hardwood – 4

Tree Branch – 10

Clump of Weeds – 10

Clay – 5

Star Fragment – 3



So you need quite a bit of the new mushrooms featured in the game, so make sure you know how to get more of them. Once you have enough you’ll need to know how to get the new recipes.

How to Get Mushroom DIY Recipes

The first mushroom DIY recipe you receive will likely come from Isabelle during the morning announcements. Sometimes you’ll get another one through this method, so make sure you pay attention and check in every day to see if you get one. Beyond that you’re relying on the usual method of DIY recipe acquisition: balloons. Make sure you keep your slingshot handy all month because every balloon that floats by could include a mushroom DIY recipe. You can keep an eye on the beaches, noting which direction the wind is blowing at that time of the day, to watch for them to float in and snipe them out of the air to hopefully get a new one.

So that’s all the new mushroom DIY recipes in Animal Crossing: New Horizons and how to get them all.