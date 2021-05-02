The Animal Crossing: New Horizons May Day maze 2021 event has begun, but some players may need to restart their progress. It may have begun with a few hits of the wrong rock or they crafted the wrong item. Players may want to restart the May Day maze to claim all of the Bell Vouchers hidden on the event island. Thankfully, as soon as the maze begins, players are told how they can restart the maze, if necessary. Since players can’t return to the island once they decide to leave, they have to complete the maze in a single visit. Fortunately, there’s a simple way to restart the May Day maze 2021 edition.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons: How to Restart the May Day Maze 2021

Once players are inside the maze, they can call for rescue at any time, but it’s not free. It will cost 100 Nook Miles per reset. Taking out your trusty Nook Phone, then select “Rescue Services.” Players will be asked to confirm their decision to start over, and after confirming, they are taken to the beginning of the maze.

Hello! Are you ready for a mini vacation? I hope so, because we've got one planned for you! Just stop by the airport between now and May 7th to get your ticket. Have fun! pic.twitter.com/Xpx7a222zp — Isabelle (@animalcrossing) May 1, 2021

All progress, or any mistakes, players made during the maze will be reset, and players can start over. There are no consequences from restarting the maze, and the maze will retain the same layout for the entire event. This is especially helpful for players who want to experiment with different ways to complete the puzzles before exhausting all options and being forced to restart. Players can reset the maze as long as they have enough Nook Miles to cover the Rescue Service ride.

If the maze is too difficult, some players may be tempted to leave altogether, but they should keep trying. Completing the maze has a major reward. One is the opportunity to speak to Rover, the well-known blue cat, who appeared in previous games. He will give players a rare new item for 2021: Rover’s photo. Near Rover are Bell Vouchers, which can been redeemed for extra Bells. The only way to reach this set of vouchers is to complete the maze.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is a Nintendo Switch exclusive available now.