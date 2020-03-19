There are few games where your save file is as important as it is in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. There are also few franchises that point this out to you as much, or even integrate it into the game’s world. Ever been berated by Resetti for not saving your game before? I have, and it’s not fun at all. So with the series moving into the current gen on Switch, fans are asking how to save in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

How to Save

Fear not island explorer, Animal Crossing: New Horizons features an autosave function for the first time in series history. In past games you had to manually save every chance you got, as any loss of power or glitch could make you miss important events or lose a significant amount of progress. You don’t need to worry about this anymore, and with it you can relax about Resetti. He seems to be in the game, but in a different capacity this time around. However, you can still manually save by pressing minus.

What you will still want to avoid are any way ways to manipulate this and the date/time system. There are a few clock tricks, as usual, but they should be avoided if you want a pure Animal Crossing experience. They can cause issues, including preventing you from buying turnips for the week. So what you should be doing instead is just playing your game as intended, with the date set correctly and letting the game autosave everything for you.

So that’s how to save in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, but more importantly it’s how you should be playing. The game works when all its systems function as expected, including the real time clock and calendar. Hopefully Resetti not yelling at you for 10 minutes straight will also make for a better and more calming gaming experience.

