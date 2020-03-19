As you play through Animal Crossing: New Horizons you’ll be given a lot of tasks and chores. Some of these are difficult, but others are quite easy. One of the earliest might seem like the easiest thing in the world, but if you’re not sure how to manage it it can be quite tough. It comes at the end of the intro sequence when Tom Nook tells you to go to sleep to basically begin the game proper. There’s a small trick to it, so here’s how to sleep in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

How to Sleep

You’ll be told to go to sleep in your tent once you finish up the main intro tasks and activities, but how do you do it? Head over and enter your tent, but you’ll quickly realize that there’s no bed or anything to interact with. This is actually what you’re missing, because in your inventory is the solution. Hit ZL to pull it up then scroll over to the leaf, indicating a piece of furniture. This is your cot, which will be your bed until you are able to upgrade a bit.

Select it and place it anywhere in your tent, then walk toward it to hop on and you’ll be prompted to go to sleep for the day. Once you select the option to go to sleep the screen will fade out and you’ll awake in a new day. Actually, you’ll awake in this day as the game will start syncing with the system’s internal clock. From now on everything will stay in sync this way.

This doesn’t really happen any other time, so it’s understandable why it would confuse many. But hopefully this explains how to sleep in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. After this sleeping doesn’t do much, you just sort of lay there thinking about the world. Which is nice all on its own.