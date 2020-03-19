Once you’ve moved past the deserted island stage of Animal Crossing: New Horizons you’ll have your own real house and things will have started to come together. But with the new house comes a whole set of new things you can do. For example, there’s actually lights in your wonderful new abode. But how do you manage them? The game might tell you, but it’s easy to skip past or forget. So here’s how to turn lights on and off in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

How to Turn Lights On and Off

It’s simple enough, all you need to do is press up on the d-pad to make it happen. This will change the lights from on to off, or vice versa. And of course the change isn’t just for when you’re inside, it also makes it so light shines outside the home, through the windows. If you’re like me and play a lot of Animal Crossing: New Horizons at night then having the lights on really helps you see what you’re doing, especially if you’re rearranging or moving furniture around.

If you put an actual lamp in your home then they act slightly different. You need to walk up to them and press A to activate them. This will turn them on or off, so just press A till it’s just right. To get rid of them just pick up the lamp and you’ll be back to normal. Side note: if you’re still in a tent you may want to know how to upgrade to a house.

And that’s how to turn lights on and off in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Getting the hang of simple commands like this really helps you feel more comfortable in the game. There’s so much more to do though, so be sure to check out our many guides on deeper and more challenging topics. There’s a lot to explore on this new island paradise, and you should be sure to take advantage of everything.

- This article was updated on:March 19th, 2020