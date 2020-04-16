We’re coming up on the end of everyone’s first month in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. If you’ve been playing every day like myself then you should either be close or already past the point where K.K. Slider comes to visit your town. This feels like the end goal of the game in a lot of ways, with the credits rolling as K.K. plays his best song yet. But after the credits end the game continues, without giving you much direction for where to go from here. To help out, here’s what to do after K.K. Slider visits in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

What to do After K.K. Slider Visits

Just in case you got here by mistake, here’s how to raise your island rating which is the trigger for getting K.K. Slider to come play on your island. Once you hit that magical three star rating K.K. Slider will arrive the very next day, playing an epic concert that cements your island as the new hot place for people to visit and live on. This signals a sort of endgame scenario, as you’ve completed the main goal provided to you upon arriving on the deserted island you now call home. But of course, you’re not going to be done playing any time soon. Here’s a few things you’ll definitely want to do after K.K. Slider visits.

First off, terraforming will now be unlocked. Head over to the Nook Stop to unlock all the facets of this new mechanic. This was touted as a major component of the Animal Crossing: New Horizons experience, and indeed it transforms how you approach pretty much every task from here on out. You can now manipulate the land and water that shapes your island, meaning almost anything is possible.

Beyond that the rest is pretty muchup to you. I’d take this time to start looking at the turnip market as a way to gain extra Bells. You’ll need them to make the larger transformations you might have in mind, such as building bridges. You’ll also want to make sure you hit up all the mysterious islands you can, and collect the valuable resources they contain. Just buy Nook Miles Tickets to do so, but you’ll need a lot of Nook Miles to buy them all. Focus on completing these achievements while you reshape your island using your newfound abilities.

The biggest thing you’ll find yourself doing now that K.K. Slider has come to town is growing your collection of items and clothing. Be sure to visit Nook’s (and try to get it upgraded ASAP) and Able’s clothing shop, once you unlock it. Their inventory changes every day so hit it up often and buy anything you might want to use in the future. Upgrading your house is also a main focus, so put those Bells to use and get it growing.

The short answer to what to do after K.K. Slider visits in Animal Crossing: New Horizons is whatever you want. That’s the whole idea. But hopefully these tips have given you some ideas for where to go and what to do with your island now that you have so much free time.