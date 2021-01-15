Update 1.56 has arrived for Apex Legends, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. Many players have been encountering crashes over the past few days, and this patch aims to fix the issue. Respawn has also added in a few other fixes and tweaks for this update, so some additional minor issues have been addressed as well. Here’s everything new with Apex Legends update 1.56.

Apex Legends Update 1.56 Patch Notes

Respawn has shared details about what this patch addresses on Twitter. Here’s everything that was fixed.

Improved stability

Fixed freezing issues

Fixed issues with event skins “Haute Drop” and “Gold Standard”

Fixed errors with clicking on Steam friends list

Fixed text chat issues with Steam

Fixed several Clubs-related issues

The main focus of this patch is to fix the freezing and crashing issues that players have been encountering recently. This issue affected players on all platforms, and the crashes should hopefully stop after this patch. Respawn claims to have addressed most of the cases where it happens, but crashes could still occur after installing this update.

This update also includes a few other miscellaneous fixes. Two event skins that were having issues should work normally now, and some problems with Clubs have been addressed. For PC players, text chat issues and friends list issues on Steam are now fixed. This was just a minor patch pushed out to address important issues, but bigger updates are on the way. Apex Legends could be getting a TDM mode sometime in the future, so keep an eye out for future updates.

Apex Legends is available now on PC, PS4, and Xbox One. For more information regarding this update, visit the official Respawn Twitter page.