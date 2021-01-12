Apex Legends Could Be Getting a TDM Style Mode Next Season

For nearly two years now, Apex Legends has been dominating its own sector of the battle royale space. It may not have as many updates (which is good or bad depending on how you look at it), but its tight and satisfying gameplay is nothing to look past. Every once in a while though, Respawn Entertainment likes to spice things up with something fresh and innovative. According to a recent leak, a soon to release update could continue that trend.

Reliable Apex Legends leaker Shrugtal revealed on Twitter that the game could be getting a team deathmatch mode if the map files are anything to go by:

According to the Apex Legends map files, there would be several arenas that you and other players could compete in through 3v3 combat. The example drawing shown above includes Artillery, along with an airdrop, med spawn, and closing ring. It seems that whatever this TDM mode is, it’s an elimination-style battle with a ring similar to the standard BR offering.

Shrugtal went on to detail in several other tweets that the other possible locations include Capacitor, Rig, Broken Relay, Gauntlet, Repulsor, and Water Treatment. There’s also a rather confusing arena known as Cascades, one not listed on the standard map. Perhaps it’s a plan for a new area in the next Season of Apex Legends? We can’t say for certain, but it’s intriguing nonetheless.

If you’re excited about this mode though, you’re likely going to have to wait a little while longer. It’s not clear when it’ll be coming to the game, though chances are it’s part of the next Season which doesn’t begin for a few weeks. At least you can enjoy these last few weeks of grinding for that coveted new weapon skin you’ve been wanting.

Apex Legends is available for free on PC, PS4, and Xbox One.