Update 2.98 has been released for Fortnite, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. This is a small update that brings some minor fixes and improvements to Fortnite across all platforms. Last week, the game received a large update that added new weapons, new modes, and a performance mode that allows next-gen consoles to run the game at 120 FPS. The last update also kicked off Operation Snowdown, a festive event that allows players to complete Holiday-themed challenges and earn free rewards. Here’s everything new with Fortnite update 2.98.

Fortnite Update 2.98 Patch Notes

There are currently no official patch notes for Fortnite update 2.98. We’ll update this article accordingly once Epic Games releases an official list of changes. Unlike last week’s big update that added new weapons and modes, this patch likely just includes some behind the scenes improvements and fixes for small bugs and issues. While there are currently no patch notes, here are some of the biggest known issues with the game right now that Epic Games is working on:

Fortnite Crew Issues on Xbox – Content Not Received or Removed From Account.

Fortnite Crew errors on Samsung Devices.

PS5 resolution outputting at 1080p instead of 4K on certain displays.

Long loading screen after completing a session on PlayStation/Xbox

Cannot create system-level parties between PS5 and PS4 when playing Fortnite.

Difficulty editing Banner with a controller.

Banner icon not updating properly.

Sound effect audio delay.

PlayStation fulfillment error message.

Michonne Outfit visual issue with Cape back blings.

Some of these may have been addressed with this update, but there’s a good chance that most of these issues will remain until the game’s next big patch.

Fortnite is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices. For more information regarding this update and known issues, visit the official Fortnite Trello board.