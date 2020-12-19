Fortnite Holiday Trees Locations: Operation Snowdown Challenge Guide

Operation Snowdown is underway in Fortnite, and one of the new challenges requires you to dance at different Holiday trees. These festive trees are scattered throughout the Fortnite map to spread Holiday cheer to a few of the named locations and POIs that people tend to drop at the most. There are six of them in total, but you only need to dance at five of them to complete the challenge. They’re not particularly hard to find either. When you complete the challenge, you’ll earn a spray and be one step closer to unlocking the Snowmando skin. Here’s where to find and dance at Holiday trees in Fortnite.

Fortnite Holiday Trees Locations

There are a bunch of different Holiday trees in Fortnite, but the easiest ones to find are listed below.

Holiday Tree #1: Craggy Cliffs Holiday Tree #2: Salty Towers Holiday Tree #3: Holly Hedges Holiday Tree #4: The Orchard Holiday Tree #5: Pleasant Park Holiday Tree #6: Dirty Docks

If you’re having trouble finding them, you can see their exact locations on the map below.

The Holiday trees are very hard to miss. They’re very tall trees decorated with all sorts of festive ornaments, lights, and tinsel. After dropping off the Battle Bus, keep an eye out for their glowing llama toppers. They usually have presents and chests underneath them that you can open to find some good gear and weapons. The trees are in central areas in each of the POIs where they’re located, so you won’t have to look too hard to find them.

As always, be on the lookout for other players. There will likely be a lot of enemies dropping at these Holiday trees to complete the challenge for themselves, so you may find yourself in a firefight before you can start dancing. You can take as long as you need to dance at all five trees, however, so don’t fret if you can’t get it done as fast as you’d like because other players keep interfering. After wrapping up this challenge, don’t forget to visit different Snowmando outposts and open chests there as a part of the Operation Snowdown event challenges.

Fortnite is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices. The Operation Snowdown event will run through January 5.